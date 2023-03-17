It is a sad day for all of Hollywood and us, as TMZ reports that The Wire and John Wick star Lance Reddick has passed away. Reddick's death is as shocking as it is heartbreaking, to say the least. Per reports, it remains unclear what led to the actor's death; however, law enforcement is speculating that Reddick died from natural causes. He was 60 years old.

Reddick had recently been undergoing media rounds in an effort to promote the latest installment of the highly-anticipated action film John Wick: Chapter 4, the franchise of which he has been a part of since its inception with John Wick in 2014. The actor was absent from the Chapter 4 premiere which was held this past Wednesday in New York City, however, he did take to social media to post a routine video update featuring his dogs. In the John Wick franchise, Reddick played Charon the concierge of the Continental Hotel and right-hand man of Winston, who regularly interacted with the titular protagonist, played by Keanu Reeves, and was responsible for taking care of Wick's dog in the second film. Like Reeves, Reddick was equally a part of the upcoming John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, which had its action sequences filmed in Prague.

In addition to the soon-to-be-released Wick sequel, Reddick had also recently wrapped filming for the much anticipated Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians where he played Zeus, “the all-powerful god of the sky and leader of Mount Olympus,” who is eagerly waiting for his stolen thunderbolt to be returned. While he is recently best recognized as being part of one of biggest film franchises of our time, Reddick got his first claim to fame on the small screen, playing Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels on HBO's hit crime drama, The Wire. The series aired for five successful seasons from 2002 to 2008 and earned an Emmy for writing. Reddick's other small screen works came in Fringe, Lost, Oz, and Bosch. He had also recently appeared in the Netflix series Resident Evil.

Image via Lionsgate

Reddick's undeniable talent was evident to all who watched him, and Collider was fortunate enough to sit with him a few times for interview sessions. Our hearts are heavy, and we deeply sympathize with everyone who was dear to him. Hollywood has lost a spectacular talent, and we are all in mourning. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.