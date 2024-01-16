The Big Picture Lost character Matthew Abaddon had a deeper meaning rooted in Biblical allusions and served as a critical figure in the show's mystery.

Abaddon's role reflects an ambiguous nature, neither fully heroic nor villainous, due to conflicting Biblical references and the show's unclear mythology.

Lost's legacy is a complicated one, with revelations about racism, misogyny, and verbal abuse during its production unveiled in the wake of its finale.

There aren’t many shows in the history of television that have as complicated a legacy as Lost. While ABC’s science fiction adventure series had a watercooler effect that generated significant fan attention throughout its run, Lost ultimately failed to be more than a sum of its parts. Despite many great characters, exciting plot twists, emotional peaks, and memorable set pieces, Lost’s disappointing finale indicated that the show’s creators hadn’t fully fleshed out the concept from the beginning. Despite the abrupt nature of Lost’s finale, the show frequently had ambitious metaphorical allusions that suggested a deeper meaning to its revolving mysteries. This includes Lance Reddick’s role as Matthew Abaddon, a character whose journey mirrors that of a critical figure in Biblical stories.

Who Does Lance Reddick Play on ‘Lost?'

Image via ABC

First appearing in the Season 4 episode “The Beginning of the End,” Abaddon is established as an agent of Charles Widmore (Alan Dale) who aids in the Others’ plans to position the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 into the roles they would eventually inhabit on the island. Abaddon was responsible for inspiring the passengers to “find their purpose,” and is instrumental in many of the show’s most shocking plot twists. In order to engage in his longstanding feud against Benjamin Linus (Michael Emerson) for control of the island, Widmore employs the agents of the DHARMA initiative to ensure that the stability of the environment is intact.

Working under Widmore’s orders, Abaddon inspires several characters to make decisions that will eventually lead them to the island. His first encounter with John Locke (Terry O’Quinn) inspires the paralyzed man to take the “walkabout” that would lead to his enlightenment; although, chronologically, Abaddon and Locke’s paths won’t cross again for several years, their character arcs are inherently linked. Similarly, Abaddon puts together the scientist crew of Naomi Dorrit (Marsha Thomasan), Daniel Faraday (Jeremy Davies), Miles Straume (Ken Leung), Charlotte Lewis (Rebecca Mader), and Frank Lapidus (Jeff Fahey) to undertake the mission, despite their lack of military experience. Despite his limited capacity on the series, Reddick was one of Lost’s most memorable guest stars.

Abaddon’s importance within the story becomes even more important once the “flash-forward” timeline is established, as he occupies different alter-egos in order to interact with the Oceanic Flight 815 survivors after their escape. Abaddon takes the identity of an attorney who visits Hurley Reyes (Jorge Garcia) in a hospital and offers to improve his circumstances. Although he is initially unsuccessful in convincing Hurley to return to the island, Abaddon reencounters Locke, and the two share a critical conversation about the nature of predestination. Although Abaddon is ultimately killed by an enigmatic gunman in the episode “The Life and Death of Jeremy Bentham,” eventually revealed to be Linus, he makes a significant impact on Locke’s trajectory throughout the remainder of the series.

The Hidden Meaning Behind Matthew Abaddon in 'Lost'

Image via ABC Studios

Although Lost went off the rails in its final season, the revelation of an “afterlife timeline” was foreshadowed by the allusions to Christian mythology within earlier seasons. The name “Abaddon” is a reference to the biblical Angel of the Abyss, a figure in the Bible that serves as the King of an army of locusts. Abaddon is featured in the New Testament’s Book of Revelation, where he casts judgment upon those who don’t believe in Jesus Christ during the fifth trumpet of destruction. While some religious scholars believe that Abaddon is a force of destruction, the first name Matthew translates to “gift of God.” This would make sense given Reddick’s role in Lost, as he gifts Locke with the knowledge that would inspire him to take his initial walkabout.

Given these seemingly conflicting allusions, it’s not suggested that Abaddon’s role in Lost is entirely heroic or villainous. Despite the role Abaddon plays in the New Testament, it's never implied that Reddick’s Lost character was involved in torturing anyone. While the ambiguity surrounding Abaddon could be reflective of the island’s unwieldy mythology, it’s also worth noting that the fourth season of Lost was written during the 2008 WGA strike. The result was a shortened season that moved through some plot developments at a heightened pace, leaving some details underdeveloped. While the season suggests that Abaddon may be tasked with leading other characters to return to the island, his abrupt death in the fifth season prevented Reddick from appearing in any additional episodes.

While the character’s connection to Biblical literature reflects a more ambiguous nature to the show’s final twist, there are still several unanswered questions about Abaddon’s role in Lost. Despite claiming to Hurley that the passengers were still alive, Abaddon makes it clear to Naomi that there were no survivors on the initial Oceanic 815 flight. Although Abaddon also references a “miracle” that he experienced during his walkabout with Locke, his backstory is still shrouded in secrecy. The mystery surrounding Abaddon is hardly the only confusing storyline on Lost, and the inconclusive nature of his character arc reflects the show’s inability to complete the storylines that it had teased for so long.

‘Lost’ Leaves Behind a Complicated Legacy

Close

Although it was unquestionably one of the most important shows within the development of the “peak TV” era, the legacy of Lost isn’t entirely positive given uncomfortable truths about its production. A revelatory expose from Maureen Ryan’s nonfiction novel Burn It Down: Power, Complicity and a Call For Change in Hollywood revealed that racism, misogyny, and verbal abuse were common during the creation of Lost. The unfortunate lack of representation within Lost’s writing room is reflected in the sidelining of BIPOC characters within Lost’s later seasons.

Lost may endear itself to a new generation, as it's set to stream on Netflix once more in 2024 as a result of the streamer’s licensing deal with ABC. While new viewership may inspire a deeper appreciation for everything that the series did right, it may relitigate the controversies and confusions that became inseparable from the show itself. Lost certainly changed television forever, but the discourse over the show’s trajectory does make it difficult to rewatch in its entirety.

Lost is streaming on Hulu.

Watch Now