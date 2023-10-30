The Big Picture The Land Before Time is a beloved animated feature about grief and finding the will to push on in the face of hardships.

The tragic murder of Judith Barsi, who played Ducky in the film, cut short her promising career before its release.

Barsi's talent and charisma impressed director Don Bluth so much that she was cast in his next film, All Dogs Go to Heaven, which he dedicated to her memory.

Editor's Note: The following contains descriptions of domestic abuse, murder, and self-harm.1988's The Land Before Time is an iconic and beloved animated feature filled with vibrant animation and adorable characters. At its core, though, the family-oriented dino movie is a story about grief and being able to find the will to push on with life despite the hardships that come with it. The film has stood the test of time as a classic for '80s and '90s kids, and it's no wonder that it spawned over a dozen sequels. The Land Before Time, however, is permanently connected to one of the most shocking and devastating tragedies in filmmaking history.

The Land Before Time Release Date November 18, 1988 Director Don Bluth Cast Pat Hingle, Gabriel Damon, Helen Shaver, Bill Irwin Rating G Runtime 69 minutes Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Adventure, Drama Writers Stu Krieger, Judy Freudberg, Tony Geiss

Who Is 'The Land Before Time's Judith Barsi?

Judith Barsi was born on June 6th, 1978 in Los Angeles, California. The daughter of two Hungarian immigrants, Barsi's career in acting started at the young age of five years old, with her first part being in the 1984 miniseries Fatal Vision. Afterward, Barsi would appear in a number of hit television programs, such as The Twilight Zone, Punky Brewster, Cheers, Cagney & Lacey, and The Love Boat, to name a few.

Arguably Judith Barsi's big break is when she was cast as the major supporting character of Thea in the fourth installment of the blockbuster Jaws franchise, Jaws: The Revenge. Now a more recognizable name, Barsi's impressive television career would continue with appearances in shows like The Tracey Ullman Show, Growing Pains, and St. Elsewhere. Eventually, Barsi's work got the attention of Don Bluth and his team, with her getting cast in The Land Before Time, her first animated voiceover role. Barsi took to the wholly different acting artform instantaneously, impressing Bluth so much that he quickly cast her in his next feature film. Tragically, Judith Barsi would not be able to witness her own breakthrough performance.

Who Does Judith Barsi Play in 'The Land Before Time'?

Close

For those unfamiliar with the film, The Land Before Time takes place during the age of the dinosaurs. While it features an ensemble cast, the main character we follow is Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon), a juvenile Longneck who lives with his mother (Helen Shaver). That's before tragedy strikes their home with a terrifyingly powerful earthquake, all while Littlefoot's mother is defending her child from a fearsome Sharptooth T-Rex. Littlefoot's mother ultimately succumbs to her injuries, but before she does, she tells Littlefoot to find his grandparents in the Great Valley, an oasis far away from where they are now.

On his adventure to the Great Valley, Littlefoot meets several other young dinosaurs who were displaced by the earthquake. This includes Cera (Candace Hutson) the "Three-Horn," Spike (Vom Bardy) the "Spike-Tail," Petrie (Will Ryan) the "Flyer," and last but not least, Ducky the "Big-Mouth," played by Judith Barsi. Ducky is actually one of the first companions that Littlefoot meets in his adventure, meeting her just hours after his mother passed away.

Littlefoot starts off as very dismissive of Ducky, especially since different dinosaurs don't often converse with one another and prefer to stick with their own species. Ducky is quite a bit younger than Littlefoot, and doesn't register how much emotional pain Littlefoot is experiencing. Regardless, Ducky sees a potential new friend in a sad state, and she enthusiastically tries to form a friendship with Littlefoot. Ducky's relentless optimism eventually rubs off on Littlefoot, who finally finds the will and drive to go to the Great Valley. Eventually, Littlefoot and his friends find the Great Valley and reunite with their families, and none of that would have been possible with the "yup yup yup" attitude of their smallest member, Ducky.

Judith Barsi Was Murdered Before 'The Land Before Time' Released

Image via Universal Pictures

Starring in a hit animated film like The Land Before Time should have been the start of an even greater stepping stone in an already successful career for Judith Barsi. As we know from the film's many sequels, audiences really gravitated to these lovable dinosaur heroes, Ducky being a chief example among them. This exciting time for Judith was cut short, as she was murdered just months before the animated film's release.

According to family members of Judith as referenced in the article above, her father, Jozsef Barsi, was an extremely abusive figure for the bulk of Judith's life. He had a severe drinking problem, as proven though several DUIs, and he allegedly made repeated threats towards both his daughter Judith and his wife Maria Barsi. Despite numerous calls to authorities, the domestic violence and abuse from Jozsef only increased as the years went on. The situation reached a boiling point when Jozsef fatally shot Judith and Maria before taking his own life.

The tragedy shocked friends, family, and co-workers of Judith and Maria, leaving them horrified by the prospect that this could have been prevented. Perhaps it could have if authorities took the allegations against Jozsef seriously, but regardless, this senseless loss of life feels more relevant to the world today than ever before, with domestic violence continuing to be rampant in the modern world.

'All Dogs Go to Heaven' Is Judith Barsi's Final Project

Image via Don Bluth Productions

As mentioned earlier, Don Bluth was so impressed by Judith Barsi's charisma and voice acting ability in The Land Before Time that she was cast in his next feature film, All Dogs Go to Heaven. Here, Judith Barsi plays the character of Anne-Marie, an orphan girl who has the miraculous ability to communicate with animals. She befriends two canine angels, Charlie (Burt Reynolds) and Itchy (Dom DeLuise), and while the dogs are selfish at first, they ultimately learn about the power of friendship through their bond with Anne-Marie. They work together to stop a dangerous plot to overthrow the heavenly world of dogs as they know it. Following the untimely passing of Judith Barsi, Don Bluth spoke highly of the late-star. Calling her "absolutely astonishing," Bluth expressed that he planned on working with Judith on several more future projects. Bluth dedicated the film and the end-credits song of "Love Survives" to Judith's memory.

The Land Before Time is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch now