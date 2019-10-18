Filming Begins on Robin Wright’s Directorial Debut ‘Land’

0

Production is underway on Golden Globe-winner Robin Wright’s directorial debut film Land. The film, about a woman who decides to go live alone in the wilderness after suffering a devastating personal tragedy, is being produced by Focus Features and Big Beach, with Wright as an executive producer.

In addition to handling the directorial efforts, Wright also stars as Edee Holzer, the grief-stricken lawyer who sheds her city life and plunges into the harsh outdoors to try and escape her anguish. During the course of her self-imposed exile, she slowly rediscovers the identity she’d thought she’d lost and begins to heal. The film also stars Academy Award nominee Demian Bichir (A Better Life) and Kim Dickens (Gone Girl) in unspecified roles.

Wright nabbed a Golden Globe for her role as Claire Underwood on Netflix’s House of Cards, as well as a staggering 8 primetime Emmy nominations. She has a slew of other iconic roles under her belt, including Jenny in Forrest Gump and Princess Buttercup in The Princess Bride, so her transition to the director’s chair seems like a natural move.

Of her decision to direct and star in Land, Wright says, “Land is a story of personal transformation out of the most tragic event possible for any of us. I hope that experiencing Edee’s journey toward healing inspires others.”

The production is currently filming in Alberta, Canada, which means Wright’s character is going to experience some pretty serious conditions. It’s unclear whether she will tape broken glass to her fists and battle a pack of wolves like Liam Neeson in The Grey, but it is my duty to assume that she will.