Yellowstone and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan has found the leading man for his upcoming series, Land Man. Billy Bob Thornton will be stepping into the boots of a crisis manager for an oil company, according to the home network for the new series, Paramount+, which aims to begin production in 2023.

Pulling its story from the chart topping podcast Boomtown, Land Man takes place on the oil fields of West Texas. The series will show the greed and desperation behind the “booms” that have overwhelmed the landscape of the Lone Star State. It takes all kinds, and the series will demonstrate just that as it features varying accounts from not only the billionaires surrounding the industry, but also those that are getting down and dirty in the fields. As the tale unfolds, it will show just how the oil boom has shaped our current world through climate, economy, and geopolitics - for better or for worse.

Land Man will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios alongside 101 Studios. Executive producers include Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Geyer Kosinski with Dan Friedkin, Jason Hoch, Scott Brown, and Megan Creydt. Glasser, who is the CEO of 101 Studios, spoke of his feeling of being in a “privileged position” to work with the cast and crew behind the new series. He also revealed that Sheridan formed the piece “with Billy Bob in mind,” which only added to the excitement when the Academy Award-winning actor signed on.

Recently, Thornton’s talents earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Drama for his starring role in the final season of Amazon Prime’s Goliath. He also recently completed filming for the new feature thriller, The Gray Man. Slated for a release at some point in 2022, the Anthony and Joe Russo film will feature a star-studded cast including Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, and Jessica Henwick.

Prior to his recent win at the Golden Globes, Thornton earned a Golden Globe and Broadcast Television Critics Award along with an Emmy and SAG Award nomination for his performance in the fan-favorite limited series Fargo. In 2016, back by popular demand, Thornton donned his Santa suit once again to appear in Bad Santa 2 for which he nabbed another Golden Globe nomination.

A man of many talents, Thornton is not just an actor, but also a celebrated writer, director and musician as well. Several of those talents were put on display with his 1996 film, Sling Blade, for which he won an Academy Award. His newest role in Land Man is sure to see him shine once again. We couldn’t agree more with Sheridan that Thornton was made for this role.

