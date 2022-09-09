Action thriller Land of Bad has supplemented its cast with five more actors, including Milo Ventimiglia and Luke Hemsworth. The military actioner will be helmed by Australian director Will Eubank. The film will add Ventimiglia, Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, Daniel MacPherson, and Chika Ikogwe to a cast that will be headlined by Russell Crowe and Luke's brother Liam Hemsworth.

In the film, Crowe plays Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot attached to a Special Forces mission in the South Philippines. The team, led by Captain Sugar (Ventimiglia) and Sergeant Abel (Luke Hemsworth), is sent to extract a captured colleague and an asset; along for the ride is Kinney (Liam Hemsworth), a junior joint terminal attack controller. Soon, the mission turns sour, and Reaper becomes Kinney's only hope to escape the titular "Land of Bad".

Ventimiglia is coming off a six-season run on NBC's This Is Us, which aired its final season earlier this year. Next he will star in the ABC drama The Company You Keep, which is expected to premiere next year. Luke Hemsworth likewise is coming off a multi-year TV run. He starred on HBO's Westworld, which aired its fourth (and possibly final) season earlier this year, as well. He will appear alongside Thomas Jane and Tyrese Gibson in the upcoming action comedy Bad Hombres. Whittle is a British actor who starred on American Gods, which concluded last year. Australian actor MacPherson starred on Cinemax's Strike Back and Apple's Foundation. Ikogwe can be seen on Netflix's reboot of Australian high school drama Heartbreak High, which will premiere later this month. An Oscar winner for his turn in 2000's Gladiator, Crowe starred in this year's Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside both Luke and Chris Hemsworth, which is now available to steam on Disney Plus. Liam Hemsworth, known for his role as Gale in the Hunger Games franchise, will star with Crowe in the upcoming thriller Poker Face. Eubank is the director of 2014's The Signal, 2020's Underwater, and last year's Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth Have Been Tapped to Star in Action Thriller 'Land of Bad'

Eubank will co-write Land of Bad with David Frigerio, who will also produce the film for Broken Open Pictures. Also producing are Will Eubank, Volition Media Partners’ Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson, R.U. Robot, and Highland Film Group. Exective-producing will be Hoodlum Entertainment's Tracey Robertson, Nathan Mayfield and Tracey Vieira

Land of Bad will begin shooting in Southeast Queensland and Australia's Gold Coast this month.