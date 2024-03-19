The Big Picture The action-packed thriller Land of Bad starring Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe is now available on Digital.

The movie follows a Delta Force unit stranded behind enemy lines, relying on an Air Force drone pilot for survival.

Featuring a talented cast including the Hemsworth brothers, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia, the film earned high audience ratings.

Land of Bad, the action thriller from The Avenue, drops on digital today for audiences at home to enjoy the skull-smashing action. The movie, which stars Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia, was directed by William Eubank (Underwater, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), and written by Eubank and David Frigerio (The Signal, Crypto). In celebration of the movie's digital debut today, Collider is delighted to be working with The Avenue to give our readers an exclusive look at a deleted scene from the film.

When a Delta Force unit is stranded behind enemy lines and surrounded from every angle, a rookie soldier (played by Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon the mission to which they've been assigned, thereby leaving them behind. Their sole chance of survival during a fierce 48-hour fight depends on an Air Force drone pilot (Crowe), who operates as their "eyes in the sky" from above, offering reconnaissance support where he can to aid their escape and their survival. The clip features the Hemsworth brothers, with Ventimiglia and Whittle, prowling through the humid greenery and passing snus around. We then cut to Crowe's air support, who spots something before asking for cover.

Who Is in 'Land of Bad'?

Close

Liam Hemsworth made his Hollywood breakthrough as Gale in the Hunger Games movies. Recently, he appeared with Crowe in the thriller Poker Face and will soon be seen in Netflix's fantasy series The Witcher, taking over the role from Henry Cavill. His brother, Luke Hemsworth, starred as Ashley Stubbs, the security director in HBO's Westworld, and was recently in Taika Waititi's sports comedy Next Goal Wins. British actor, Whittle, is next appearing in the MMA drama A Taste for Blood with Crowe. Ventimiglia rose to fame as the bad boy Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, then starred in This Is Us for six seasons, earning him three Emmy nominations. He was recently in The Company You Keep, which was cancelled after ten episodes aired earlier this year.

Crowe is one of the most acclaimed names in Hollywood, and an Oscar winner for his performance in Ridley Scott's epic Gladiator (2000). He's also appeared in several classics, including L.A. Confidential, The Insider, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, A Beautiful Mind, and American Gangster.

The movie was very well received by audiences upon release in theatres, grabbing a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator site, as well as positive critical reception overall. Land of Bad is available on digital now. Check out the exclusive deleted scene from the movie above.