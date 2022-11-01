A first-look image has been released for the upcoming film Land of the Bad. The new image gives us a glimpse into the new action thriller film, which is currently under production in Australia. Highland Film Group has locked an international distribution deal on the film but no release date has yet been set.

Land of the Bad is an action thriller starring Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth. The new image shows the Hemsworth brothers walking through a forest, guns held out at the ready, in full body armor. The pair are working their way through what looks to be the Philippines, but is actually Australia’s Gold Coast and South-East Queensland, where the film is currently under production. Filming started on the project in September.

The film tells the story of Reaper, played by Crowe, an Air Force drone pilot who is supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the Philippines. After his mission goes horribly wrong, Reaper will have only 48 hours to remedy a mission that has devolved into a rescue mission. Meanwhile, the team on the field is joined by Kinney, played by Liam Hemsworth, a new and eager Air Force JTAC who is put directly in the middle of the extraction mission. However, the mission will be turned on its head once again when the team is discovered by the enemy. With no weapons other than his drone, Reaper will become Kinney's only way out of the Land of the Bad.

Image via Screen Media

RELATED:

Here’s Why Marvel Hasn’t Announced ‘Black Panther 3’ Yet

Leading the cast is Crowe, who previously starred in such films as Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind. Alongside Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth, the cast also includes Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Ricky Whittle (American Gods), Daniel MacPherson (The Shannara Chronicles) and Chika Ikogwe (Heartbreak High).

The film is directed by Will Eubank who also co-wrote the film with David Frigerio. The film is being produced by Broken Open Pictures’ Frigerio, and Eubank. Volition Media Partners’ Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson, R.U. Robot, and Highland Film Group are also producing. The film is being executive produced by John Stalberg and Cindy Bru.

No release date for the film has yet been announced. The film is currently under production in Australia so you will have to wait a while yet to see the action-packed thriller. Until then, check out the full first image below.