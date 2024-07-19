The Big Picture Land of Bad stars Liam and Luke Hemsworth, with outstanding performances and thrilling action sequences.

Critics give the film an average rating, while audiences praise its emotional story and performances.

Land of Bad currently holds the #1 spot on Netflix, alongside other popular titles like Cobra Kai and Vikings: Valhalla.

Although many would say that Chris Hemsworth is the most famous of the Hemsworth trio of brothers, his two siblings teamed up for a film that's currently topping the charts on Netflix. Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth star in Land of Bad, the action thriller written and directed by William Eubank in which David Frigerio also worked on the screenplay. In addition to the Hemsworth brothers, Land of Bad also stars Russell Crowe and Ricky Whistle, with one half of the brothers (Luke) even receiving a producing credit for his work on the film. Land of Bad released earlier this year in February in just over a thousand theaters and grossed $4.6 million domestically paired with $2.3 million overseas for a worldwide cumulative total of $6.9 million.

Like many films in the modern era of movie criticism, there is a large disparity between the audience thoughts and reviews for Land of Bad. The film currently sits at a 65% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but boasts a nearly flawless 94% rating from general audiences. Critics consensus describes the movie as average, failing to excel or stand out in a genre such as war movies, which have had many Oscar-winning hits over the years. However, audiences praised Land of Bad's thrilling action set pieces, while also calling attention to the emotional story brought to life by outstanding performances from Liam Hemsworth and Crowe.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix Right Now?

Close

Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world by the numbers, holding a lead of more than 50 million subscribers over the second place platform, Prime Video. You don't get this kind of notoriety without releasing projects that people are interested in, which is exactly what Netflix has done for years.

Land of Bad is currently topping the charts in the movie department, but the 2023 animated hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie has also landed in the top 10. On the TV side of the aisle, the Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai is #1 on Netflix after debuting yesterday, with Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 coming not far behind it. Be it original movies and series or modern and timeless classics that Netflix has acquired the rights to, there's more than enough content for everyone to enjoy on the platform.

Land of Bad is currently the #1 movie on Netflix, standing out amid a stacked group of films. Stay tuned to Collider for all your streaming updates and watch Land of Bad on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX