The film follows a team of Air Force operatives in a daring rescue mission in the Philippines.

Hemsworth and Crowe deliver strong performances, showing a different side to their characters in this gripping film.

Like any year, 2024 has had its fair share of disappointments and surprises when it comes to the most highly anticipated titles. However, one notable trend in the first half of the year has been the emergence of completely original action films that don’t have any prior connection to existing franchises or properties. Between Guy Ritchie’s World War II throwback adventure The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Dev Patel’s brutal revenge thriller Monkey Man, David Ayer’s maniacal exploitation film The Beekeeper, and Matthew Vaughn’s critically reviled guilty pleasure Argylle, action fans have had more than a few options to choose from. However, the underrated military thriller Land of Bad is a terrific work of spectacle that has been climbing to the top of Netflix’s charts.

Land of Bad comes from director Willaim Eubank, whose aquatic horror film Underwater and science fiction mystery thriller The Signal were both much better than they had any right to be. Land of Bad is evidently a step up, as the film’s impressive action sequences suggest a more significant budget, as does the involvement of major stars like Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe. It’s hardly the first (and certainly won’t be the last) military action film that explores the “behind enemy lines” narrative, but Land of Bad takes an impressive modern approach to drone combat that features some standout performances from its stars.

What Is ‘Land of Bad’ About?

Land of Bad follows a team of highly trained United States Air Force operatives that go on a critical mission to rescue a CIA spy in the Philippines. While Sergeant Abell (Luke Hemsworth) and Master Sergeant Sweet (Milo Ventimiglia) have both been fighting in the conflict for years, the new inductee Sergeant JJ Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) is far less experienced and has yet to see the perils of combat. Although it appears that the mission is going as planned, a surprise attack by the Islamic State brings the team’s helicopter crashing down to the jungle surface, where they must survive against a barrage of enemy gunfire. After it’s assumed that his brothers-in-arms are killed, Kinney is forced to communicate with the drone pilot Captain Eddie Grimm (Crowe) as he tries to reach the extraction point. With no backup, little knowledge of the area, and a sense of guilt over the loss of his squadmates, Kinney is forced to rely solely on Grimm’s advice as he ventures on an action-packed fight to survive.

Land of Bad succeeds because of how straightforward the premise is, and how quickly Eubank is able to get the action started. While there’s not a lot of time dedicated to fleshing out Kinney’s backstory before the mayhem starts, a simple scene of him trying to decide between two different breakfast cereals perfectly conveys the idea that this is entirely a new experience with him. The expositional information gained from his conversations with Swett and Abell isn’t just important in providing important context for why he is there but helps to ensure that the audience feels an emotional connection with each of the characters. It’s all the more devastating when Kinney is forced to survive on his own because it feels like he is being deprived of the opportunity to be “accepted” by his fellow soldiers, despite being a rookie. Kinney’s desire to earn the respect of his superiors, thus proving that he is worthy of being reduced, makes for a compelling emotional arc.

‘Land of Bad’ Shows a Different Side to Its Stars

While his rather disappointing attempts at stardom in films like Paranoia and Independence Day: Resurgence didn’t necessarily pan out in his favor, Hemsworth has proven that he can play grounded characters in gritty, realistic stories. The most interesting aspect of Kinney is that he is not a superhero; he begins to express trepidation about his mission even before the bullets start flying, and he’s consistently placed in a state of self-doubt when his imminent survival looks more unlikely with each new development. Hemsworth still has a command over the physicality that makes it clear that he feels realistic as a soldier, but it’s also evident how unexpected this entire ordeal is for him. There are moments in which Kinney breaks down and questions his own mortality which show a far more sensitive side of masculinity than what is usually seen in mainstream action cinema.

Although he’s spent the last few years giving embarrassing performances in low-budget genre films like The Pope’s Exorcist and Unhinged, Crowe gives one of his best performances in years by accepting a supporting part. Grimm is a disheveled, unkempt man in the midst of a family crisis; he’s no one’s idea of a hero, but he’s so committed to seeing the men under his jurisdiction come home safe that he feels no less heroic than the soldiers on the front lines. Crowe perfectly conveys the emotional burden that being behind the desk of a remote drone can be, particularly when he’s the best shot at giving Kinney the protection that he needs. While theoretically, the use of drone technology in an action film could make it feel less personal, Crowe ensures that the viewers are emotionally invested in all of Grimm’s decisions. It’s a performance that calls back to Crowe's earlier performances when he was at the top of his game.

‘Land of Bad’ Is the Right Type of Throwback

Land of Bad may feel like a throwback to action films from the 1990s, but it makes enough modern updates to feel like it's not coasting on nostalgia. The film is refreshingly apolitical and does not attempt to cast judgment on the state of America’s military or its overseas activities. While the advent of drone technology adds a wrinkle that complicates traditional morality, Land of Bad has a very simple message about the importance of saving one person’s life. It’s the sort of straightforward, humanistic theme that viewers on both sides of the political spectrum can get behind.

Land of Bad is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

