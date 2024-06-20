The Big Picture Land of Bad, starring Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe, will premiere on Netflix on July 18.

The film follows a mission gone wrong transformed into a rescue operation by a team of elite soldiers.

Despite some Netflix projects like Atlas falling short, Bridgerton and Hit Man have been huge successes.

It's been an up and down year for the biggest streaming service on the planet, but one summer project just got an exciting new update. A new report from What's On Netflix announced that Land of Bad, the high-octane action thriller starring Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe is set to premiere on Netflix on July 18. New information on the Land of Bad front has been mostly quiet this year except for sneak peaks and deleted scenes, which were exclusively revealed by Collider in February and March earlier this year, respectively. The film grossed just under $7 million in a short theatrical run earlier this year. In addition to Hemsworth and Crowe, another Hemsworth brother (Luke, not Chris) star in Land of Bad, as well as Ricky Whittle and Milo Ventimiglia.

This year has been a mixed bag for Netflix, with some projects such as Atlas failing to live up to expectations, while others like Bridgerton have excelled as the smash hits we all know and love. One of the platform's biggest projects came earlier in the year with the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which was divise among critics and audiences, registering a 60% score from the former and a 73% rating from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes. The series did well enough to earn a renewal for two more seasons, giving the live-action ATLA crew a fair chance to tell the full story of Avatar Aang and the crew in Book 2 (Earth) and Book 3 (Fire).

What’s Popular on Netflix Right Now?

Bridgerton has been the top TV show on Netflix since it first premiered a week ago on June 13. The series has developed a cult-like following and launched several of its stars to new levels of fame, with Jonathan Bailey recently signing on to lead the new Jurassic World movie. Netflix also has a history of taking older shows and shining a bright light on them, as it did with Suits last year, which it catapulted to success so much so that the franchise announced a new spin-off series was in the works. Another popular Netflix project to release recently is Hit Man, the romantic comedy crime drama starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, which has accrued nearly perfect scores of 96% from critics and 93% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Land of Bad will premiere on Netflix on July 18. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.

