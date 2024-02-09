The Big Picture Land of Bad is an upcoming action thriller starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, and Luke Hemsworth.

The movie follows a Delta Force unit trapped in hostile territory and their survival depends on an Air Force drone pilot.

The exclusive clip shows Hemsworth's character trying to infiltrate an enemy base, with tense and exciting moments to come in the film.

Collider is thrilled to be partnering with The Avenue to give our readers an exclusive sneak peek at Land of Bad, an upcoming action thriller which hits theatres next Friday. The movie, which stars Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia, is directed by William Eubank, from a script written by Eubank and David Frigerio.

When a Delta Force unit is trapped in hostile territory, a rookie solider (played by Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon the mission, leaving them behind. Their sole chance of survival during a fierce 48-hour fight depends on an Air Force drone pilot (Crowe), who serves as their surveillance support from above.

The exclusive clip sees Ventimiglia's sharpshooter watching from the distance as Liam Hemsworth attempts to infiltrate an enemy base using stealth. When the plan seems to go awry, Ventimiglia lets loose with his rifle as we're shown a taste of the excitement to come in the film when it opens in theaters.

Who's in 'Land of Bad'?

Liam Hemsworth became well-known for his role as Gale in the Hunger Games movies. He was recently in the thriller Poker Face with Crowe and will soon be seen in Netflix's popular fantasy series The Witcher, taking over the role from Henry Cavill. His brother, Luke Hemsworth, gained recognition as Ashley Stubbs, the security director in HBO's Westworld, and was recently in Taika Waititi's sports comedy Next Goal Wins. He's set to act alongside Morgan Freeman in the forthcoming action movie Gunner. The British model and actor, Whittle, known for his roles in The 100 and American Gods, is next appearing in the MMA drama A Taste for Blood with Crowe. Ventimiglia first cmae to prominence for his miserable but mercurial character Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, then starred in This Is Us for six seasons, which brought him three Emmy nominations. He was recently in The Company You Keep, which was cancelled after ten episodes aired earlier this year.

Crowe, of course, is acting royalty by this stage, having won an Oscar for his performance in Ridley Scott's masterpiece Gladiator (2000), as well as appearing in a host of critically adored pictures including L.A. Confidential, The Insider, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, A Beautiful Mind, and American Gangster. Last year, he starred in the horror film The Pope's Exorcist, and can next be seen alongside Karen Gillan in the murder mystery Sleeping Dogs.

Land of Bad will be released in theaters February 16, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future details, and check out the exclusive clip for the movie down below:

