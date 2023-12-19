The Big Picture Russell Crowe stars as the only hope for a stranded soldier in the military thriller Land of Bad, hitting theaters in February.

Crowe's character, a drone operator named Reaper, assists the soldier on a dangerous journey through hostile terrain.

The film also features Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia, and was directed by William Eubank.

Russell Crowe is the only hope for a stranded soldier in the new trailer for Land of Bad. The military thriller will hit theaters in February. As the trailer begins, a US Army Delta Force team is sent to the Philippines to extract a CIA asset who's been captured by terrorists. The mission soon goes sideways, and one member of the team, rookie officer Kinney (Liam Hemsworth), is left to fend for himself.

His only hope for his own survival and that of his team is drone operator Reaper (Crowe), who acts as his eyes and ears on a 48-hour trek through hostile terrain. Kinney must brave the hazards of the jungle and an army of trained killers, while Reaper fights to keep him alive. The film also stars Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia. Land of Bad was shot on location in Australia last year; it will be released in theaters on February 16, 2024.

Who's Going To the 'Land of Bad'?

An Oscar-winner for his lead role in 2000's Gladiator, Crowe has starred in a litany of acclaimed films, including L.A. Confidential, The Insider, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, A Beautiful Mind, and American Gangster. This year, he starred in the horror film The Pope's Exorcist, and can next be seen alongside Karen Gillan in the murder mystery Sleeping Dogs. Liam Hemsworth achieved fame with his role as Gale in the Hunger Games films. He recently starred with Crowe in the thriller Poker Face, and will next be seen taking up the mantle of The Witcher from Henry Cavill on Netflix's popular fantasy series. His brother, Luke Hemsworth, is best known for his role as security director Ashley Stubbs on HBO's Westworld, and recently starred in the Taika Waititi sports comedy Next Goal Wins. He will next appear with Morgan Freeman in the upcoming action film Gunner. British model/actor Whittle starred on The 100 and American Gods; he is next slated to appear in the MMA drama A Taste for Blood, also alongside Crowe. Ventimiglia first rose to prominence as Jess on Gilmore Girls. He subsequently starred on This Is Us, which ran for six seasons and earned him three Emmy nominations. He recently starred on The Company You Keep, which was canceled after airing ten episodes earlier this year.

Land of Bad was directed by William Eubank (Underwater, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin), and written by Eubank and David Frigerio (The Signal, Crypto). It will run 110 minutes, and is rated R for violence and profanity; it will be distributed by The Avenue.

Land of Bad will be released in theaters February 16, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future details, and watch the new trailer below.