New Zealand-born, Australian-raised actor, Russell Crowe has been cast opposite fellow down-under performer Liam Hemsworth to star in an action thriller titled Land of Bad. The Will Eubank (Underwater) helmed feature will roll its cameras in where else but … Australia! Eubank also co-penned the action flick alongside David Frigerio (Crypto). The film will see Crowe adding another role next to a Hemsworth to his belt as he’ll soon make his MCU debut opposite Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth when Thor: Love and Thunder crashes into theaters this summer. As for Land of Bad, the plot sounds like it’ll be an explosive action ride from beginning to end.

The film centers around an Air Force drone pilot named Reaper (Crowe). Reaper has been sent on a deadly mission to make an extraction in the South Philippines alongside a field team that includes Kinney (Hemsworth). Considered to be a greenhorn by the other members of his team, Kinney’s beginner’s luck goes out the window when he and the others are spotted by enemy forces. Trapped with no weapons to fight their way out, Reaper’s drone skills will be the team’s only chance of survival.

Eubank and Frigerio will also don producer hats alongside Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson with the latter two serving under Volition Media Partners and Frigerio representing Broken Open Pictures. John Stalberg and Cindy Bru will serve as executive producers with R.U. Robot and Highland Film Group filling out the production side of things.

Along with his portrayal of the Greek God, Zeus, in the upcoming Love and Thunder, Crowe can next be seen in Peter Farrelly’s war drama-comedy, The Greatest Beer Run Ever. As for Hemsworth, he’s been busy moving his skills behind the camera, something that’s proving to be a great payoff. In 2020, the actor-turned-executive-producer nabbed an Emmy nomination for his production work behind Quibi’s The Most Dangerous Game, in which he also starred. Up next, he’ll be seen leading alongside Jurassic Park star Laura Dern in a Netflix romantic feature titled Lonely Planet.

Excited to get the ball rolling on the project and work with the two acclaimed actors, Frigerio said that he “couldn’t be more stoked” to be standing at the head of the film alongside his “good friend” and collaborator, Eubank. Adding that he was “beyond excited to watch Russell and Liam bring these characters to life,” the writer and producer rounded out his statement by telling audiences to “Buckle up.”

Cameras will begin rolling on Land of Bad in September.

