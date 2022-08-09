In recent years, Apple TV+ has been absolutely killing the game. From gripping thrillers like Shining Girls to award-winning comedies like Ted Lasso, the streaming platform has been bringing in fans by the droves. And today, the network announced that an A-list duo will be joining their recently ordered dramedy series, Land of Women. Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has been signed on to lead opposite Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown star Carmen Maura in the family-centered six-episode series.

Pulling its story from the Sandra Barneda novel of the same name, Land of Women will see Longoria leading the cast as Gala. A well-to-do New Yorker, Gala has been feeling the pangs of empty nest syndrome as her children make giant strides towards adulthood. Although the world seems less exciting without a full house, things quickly change when her husband’s financial mishandlings come to light. Not only does this put her husband in hot water, but his illegal business doings force Gala, along with her mother (Maura) and college-age daughter, to flee the city. Quickly realizing that her husband was caught up with a brutal and unyielding group of criminals, Gala has no choice but to take refuge in the one place her mother never wanted to return - a gorgeous, but tiny village in Northern Spain’s wine country. As the trio try to blend in to escape their pursuers, they soon find that life in a small town is filled with a never-ending rumor mill and gossipers looking to find out everything they can about the town’s newest residents.

While many productions stick with one language and provide subtitles for those who don’t speak it, Land of Women will be filmed in both English and Spanish which is a really fun and intriguing way for Apple to drive up viewership. Ramón Campos will serve the series as showrunner and is working alongside Gema R. Neira to bring the book to a series telling. Along with starring, Longoria will also executive produce on behalf of her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment with Ben Spector and Teresa Fernández-Valdés. Carlos Sedes, who’s known for his work behind the drama series Fariña (Cocaine Coast), will direct. Cameras for the series are preparing to roll in Spain.

Image via IMDb

Along with Land of Women, Longoria will soon be teaming up with CNN to take viewers on a trip to Mexico. Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico will see the actress introducing the country’s vibrant culture to audiences around the globe. Longoria also recently appeared in Vertical Entertainment’s comedy, Unplugging, which premiered back in April. You can check out that trailer below. As of right now, Land of Women has not set a release date but stay tuned to Collider for more information.