Based on Sandra Berneda's novel, the show follows three generations of women starting a new life in Spain.

Watch a new sneak peek from Episode 3 below before it hits Apple TV+ on July 3.

Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) is showing Santiago Cabrera (Star Trek: Picard) that sometimes you just gotta fake it til you make it in Collider's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Land of Women. In front of a stunning background dotted with rolling green hills and vineyards as far as the eye can see, Longoria’s Gala coaches Cabrera’s Amat through a sales call with a not-so-eager buyer. The pair are doing everything they can to push their winery products onto the woman at the other end of the line, who's enjoying a big glass of red, but she’s not taking the bait. Dropping buzzwords like “limited production” and “ecological,” Amat tries to convince the buyer that she needs what they’re selling but still, she slips away. That is until he brings up a rival business, nabbing the now-eager customer hook, line, and sinker.

Almost three episodes in, Apple TV+’s newest comedy-drama series centers on Gala (Longoria), a woman who is forced to leave behind everything she knows after her husband makes some incredibly shady and risky business deals. With her, Gala takes her mother, Julia (Carmen Maura), and her daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) under the guise that the trio of women is going on a girl’s trip to Spain. Upon arriving, Gala tells her family members the truth, and they attempt to blend in with the small town while lying low and striking up a new career in the wine business. The series also features performances from Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), Gloria Muñoz (Gran Reserva), and Ariadna Gil (Pan’s Labyrinth).

Created by Ramón Campos (Gran Hotel), Land of Women is an adaptation of Sandra Berneda’s bestselling novel of the same name, which adds it to the collection of other Apple TV+ book-to-series productions which include Silo, The Crowded Room, Lessons in Chemistry, and The Last Thing He Told Me.

What Critics Are Saying About ‘Land of Women’?

Kicking off the summer with a light dramedy centered around three generations of women in the same family outrunning nasty men and rebuilding their lives — what’s not to like about Land of Women? The first season currently sits at 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Isabella Soares hitting the title with a 7/10. In her review, Soares praised the performances of the show’s main cast members, specifically the older mother and daughter duo played by Longoria and Maura, although noted that the show’s crime angle leaves much to be desired.

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek at Land of Women’s third episode above before the full installment is available on Apple TV+ on July 3.

Land of Women A New York socialite is forced to flee to a charming Spanish wine town with her mother and daughter. She finds herself navigating small-town quirks while also confronting her deepest family secrets—and a pair of bumbling hit men. Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller Debut Date June 26, 2024

