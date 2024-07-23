The Big Picture Gala's attempts to escape her husband's troubles prove futile in the final episode of Land of Women.

In an exclusive sneak peek, romantic tension grows between Gala and Amat as they joke about Fred's debts in a heartfelt moment.

The Season 1 finale of Land of Women airs on Apple TV+ on July 24.

After five episodes and a move across the world, Eva Longoria’s Gala is still being pulled into her husband’s BS in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek at the sixth and final episode of Land of Women. Although she’s tried to outrun the poor decisions made by her spouse, Fred (James Purefoy), the chaotic and life-changing events of the penultimate episode prove that no matter where she goes and what life she assumes, Gala will never be able to separate herself from her ex. With only one episode to go in the Apple TV+ dramedy with no renewal announcement made yet by Longoria or the network, it will possibly all come down to this week’s episode to tie the knot in Gala’s story.

Sharing an intimate moment, the bond and romantic tension between Gala and Amat (Santiago Cabrera) only continues to build in our exclusive sneak peek. The show’s protagonist is feeling understandably defeated following the events of the fifth episode and is sitting alone enjoying some quiet time with a good old milk and cookie pick-me-up when Amat pops in for a chat. Finding a slice of comedy in an otherwise heavy moment, the pair joke about the millions that Fred owes as Amat drops off passports for Gala and her family. Unsure of what to do, Gala remains quiet while her new-found friend gives her some heartfelt advice about how to face the challenges that lie ahead.

At one time or another, everyone faces twists and turns that they don’t see coming, but the road bumps facing Gala in Land of Women are on a totally different level. Living the high life in New York City, the well-to-do woman’s life comes crashing down around her after she finds her life threatened thanks to her husband’s debts. He’s gotten in way over his head through transactions with the wrong people and, afraid for both her life and the lives of her loved ones, Gala takes her mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and her teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) and flees to her mother’s hometown in Spain. It’s there that she starts over thanks to some new friends, a romantic interest, and a winery.

‘Land of Women’ Adds Another Original to Apple TV+’s Docket

One of the top destinations for original content, Apple TV+ is the place to be for audiences to get their genre-crossing fix from shows like Land of Women, Silo, Shrinking, Loot, The Last Thing He Told Me, and more. While eager fans await news of Land of Women’s fate, they can look forward to other upcoming productions like Time Bandits, Bad Monkey, and Disclaimer.

Check out Collider’s exclusive sneak peek at the Land of Women Season 1 finale above and tune in to find out Gala’s decision when the episode arrives this Wednesday, July 24.

Land of Women A New York socialite is forced to flee to a charming Spanish wine town with her mother and daughter. She finds herself navigating small-town quirks while also confronting her deepest family secrets—and a pair of bumbling hit men. Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller Debut Date June 26, 2024

