The Big Picture Eva Longoria returns to television in Land of Women, a suspenseful series premiering on June 26 exclusively on Apple TV+.

The show follows Longoria's character, Gala, as she flees New York with her family to a picturesque Spanish town filled with dark secrets and gossip.

Land of Women, inspired by a best-selling novel, boasts a talented cast and compelling premise, promising a blend of drama and comedy for viewers.

It looks like Apple has finally set an official release date for its upcoming television series Land of Women, which will star Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria in her latest role. The six-part show is slated to debut its first episode exclusively on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 26 worldwide, with additional episodes dropping every following Wednesday until July 24.

The series stars Longoria as Gala, whose life in New York is turned upside down when her husband implicates her family in financial improprieties. In order to avoid dangerous criminals that her now vanished husband is indebted to, she is forced to flee the city with her mother, played by Carmen Maura, and her teenage daughter, who will be portrayed by newcomer Victoria Bazúa. As a result, the three women end up hiding in the same charming wine town in Spain that Gala’s mother fled from 50 years prior. As they attempt to start a new life in the midst of the small town, gossip soon begins to spread, unraveling the family’s deep secrets.

Land of Women serves as the latest show by Apple Studios, which continues to grow its streaming content. The series is inspired by the best-selling novel La tierra de las mujeres by Sandra Barneda. Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes directs the show, with Longoria also serving as an executive producer on the project through UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, alongside showrunner Ramón Campos, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Ben Spector. With an intriguing premise that mixes a blend of drama and comedy, alongside a talented cast, audiences won’t want to miss out on the newest television series from Apple Studios when it debuts exclusively on the company’s streaming platform this summer.

‘Land of Women’ is the Latest Television Series Starring Eva Longoria

Image via Apple TV+

Longoria has established a rich career over the years, starring in iconic television shows, such as her role as Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives, which earned her the Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress From a Television Series Musical or Comedy. More recently, she directed her first full-length feature film with the release of Flamin' Hot, which was well received by critics and even earned a Best Original Song nomination at the Academy Awards for The Fire Inside by Diane Warren. In addition to Land of Women, Longoria is also set to make an appearance in the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. Until then, fans can partake in a thrilling journey in a small Spanish town when Land of Women debuts on Apple TV+ later this summer.

The first episode of Land of Women drops on Apple TV+ on June 26. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the series.