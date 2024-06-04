The Big Picture Get ready for a thrilling mix of drama and humor in Land of Women, featuring Eva Longoria, on Apple TV+.

Starting fresh takes on a new meaning in this series set in a Spanish vineyard, exploring themes of identity and womanhood.

Land of Women stars Longoria, Santiago Cabrera, Carmen Maura, and Victoria Bazúa.

An official trailer has finally been released for Apple TV's exciting new series Land of Women starring Eva Longoria as Gala. Dramatic, fast-paced, and hilariously funny, the trailer promises plenty of thrilling action and humorous set-pieces in the upcoming miniseries based on award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel, La Tierra de las Mujeres. Showcasing the best of its central trio of women as they go from a panicked escape to glorious bonding on a wild adventure, the trailer, and likely the series, will be the perfect illustration of the talents of the award-winning Longoria, who also executive produces.

Land of Women will debut globally on Apple TV+ on June 26 with two episodes, with new episodes subsequently released every Wednesday through July 24. The dramedy will consist of six episodes in total and will star the likes of Longoria, film and television icon Carmen Maura (Common Wealth) as Julia, newcomer Victoria Bazúa as Kate in her on-screen debut, and Santiago Cabrera (Big Little Lies).

'Land of Women' Promises Secrets Hidden in Gorgeous Plain Sight

An enticing tale of deception and action set against the stunning backdrop of a Spanish vineyard, Land of Women has one eye on cinematic beauty and the other on entertaining comedy and drama. Television has long enjoyed a tale of starting afresh, with the move from bustling city high-life to quiet and quaint countryside certainly nothing new. However, there is much more to Land of Women than meets the eye, with the story exploring themes of identity and womanhood among its deep sunset views. An official synopsis of the upcoming series via Apple reads:

"Land of Women is a dramedy starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a well-to-do New Yorker, who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people. With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to her mother’s hometown in northern Spain — a place that Julia fled 50 years ago — to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden. But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths."

A product of Apple Studios, Land of Women has been created by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, and Paula Fernández and is directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes. The series is produced by Bambu Producciones and executive produced by showrunner Campos, Neira, Sedes, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector, Sandra Condito, and Longoria via her award-winning production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, founded in 2005 by Longoria to produce film, television and documentaries.

Land of Women officially debuts on Apple TV+ on June 26, with the trailer available to watch above.

Land of Women Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller Debut Date June 26, 2024

Watch on Apple TV+