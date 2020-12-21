Since her breakout role as the title character in 1987's The Princess Bride, actress Robin Wright has paid her dues, and now she has stepped behind the camera for her directorial debut Land, which just saw its first trailer unveiled.

Land tells the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Wright stars as Edee, who in the aftermath of an unfathomable event finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew. In the face of that uncertainty, Edee retreats to the magnificent but unforgiving wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

Wright directed from a script by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam, and Kim Dickens (Gone Girl) co-stars in the film, which was produced by Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, Leah Holzer and Peter Saraf.

Wright is a formidable actress who earned six Emmy nominations for her excellent performance as Claire Underwood on Netflix's House of Cards, for which she also won a Golden Globe. She was great in both Forrest Gump and Unbreakable, and she'll soon be seen reprising her role as Antiope in Wonder Woman 1984 as well as Zack Snyder's Justice League. Wright is also one of eight diverse female filmmakers currently working on the anthology film Together Now, which will tell eight different inspirational and empowering stories from around the world.

You only get a chance to make your first film once, and I look forward to finding out why Wright chose to make her directorial debut with Land besides the fact that it looks like it offers her a great part. She has chosen her co-star wisely, as Bichir is an Oscar-nominated actor who seems to thrive with quieter, more contemplative material such as Land.

Focus Features will release Land in theaters on Feb. 12 after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Watch the trailer below, and for a taste of WW84, check out the opening scene from the superhero sequel.

