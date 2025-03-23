Taylor Sheridan has been writing a lot lately, but the quality of his shows doesn't suffer. They're well-thought-out scripts with colorful characters and different tempers, and something happens in every episode to keep the viewers hooked. Though some of his shows might verge on soap operas, Sheridan toes the line between melodrama and a gripping storyline quite skillfully. Yellowstone is the best example of that, with dramatic family relationships and love stories, but still lots of action and tense events to keep the story interesting. Lately, he's done the same with Landman, which has now officially gotten a season 2.

With all of Sheridan's shows having large ensemble casts, it's interesting to see that each new show he writes has more and more all-star names. Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton as the landman for an oil magnate, M-Tex; the M-Tex owner, Monty, is played by Jon Hamm, and Hamm's wife, Cami, is portrayed by Demi Moore. These aren't the first A-listers on a Taylor Sheridan show roster, but they are still pretty big names. Nevertheless, the A-list actors don't seem to be Sheridan's priority so much (except maybe Thornton)—some actors have starred in multiple of his shows, and he seemingly loves working with them. In Landman, there are several faces that fans of Sheridan's shows have undoubtedly seen before, and they're often telltale signs that he might be involved in a project, or that the show is good.