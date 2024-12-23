Taylor Sheridan’s West Texan series Landman, which debuted on Paramount+ in November 2024, is rife with drama, and fans still can't get enough! Besides the fuss about the oil business, there’s Tommy Norris’ family drama, particularly that of the women in his life, which the latest episode, “All Roads Lead to a Hole,” highlighted. We’re all aware that Ainsley, the landman’s strong-willed daughter, is still working to make herself feel at home in Texas and, as seen in Episode 7, in the arms of a star football player. But how will that play out for the duo?

Speaking with TV Insider, Michelle Randolph, who portrays Ainsley, teased what’s ahead for her character, including in the romance department, as the season progresses:

“(Ainsley) just continues to grow up and establish herself in Midland and spend time with her parents and get to know this new boy that she’s into, and we get to see her be her wild child, 17-year-old self.”

The actress further hinted that the new episodes will delve into Ainsley’s feelings about Victor’s willingness to pay child support for her, which was revealed in the recent episode:

“I have my own theories as I developed the character for Ainsley and read Episode 7. But I think that’s something that we are kind of going to discover as the series goes on.”

‘Landman’ Is Made Up Of A Remarkable Ensemble