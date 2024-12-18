The puns write themselves but Taylor Sheridan and Paramount have absolutely struck oil when it comes to the prolific writer's latest series, Landman, with the high-stakes drama set during the oil boom in Texas already breaking records on the streaming platform. The gripping series, starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm, has officially become the #1 original production (series or movie) in the streaming platform’s history, drawing a staggering 14.9 million households worldwide in its first four weeks. It's another massive boon for both Sheridan and the studios behind the series, MTV Entertainment and 101, who are responsible for the top five series on the streamer, and all come from the pen of Sheridan.

Landman tops a list that includes 1923, 1883, Tulsa King, and Lioness, with the former two spin-offs of Yellowstone, the biggest performer on Paramount Network. That series can only be streamed on Peacock in the United States, which explains its absence from the list, but the achievement underscores Sheridan’s unmatched ability to craft dramas that somehow connect to the everyman of America.

What Is 'Landman' About?

Landman takes viewers into the heart of West Texas, exploring the prosperity born from America’s relentless pursuit of oil. Based on the acclaimed 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series takes a look into the world of roughnecks and billionaires, showcasing the environmental, economic, and geopolitical ripple effects of the oil industry, and how it can affect one individual as much as it can affect the many.

Thornton, who has received acclaim for his performance as the disillusioned and weary Tommy Norris, is a true leader in the story as he tries to do the best for his family while managing the crises of a billion-dollar enterprise. The show focuses both on the billionaires and those at the bottom of the ladder, like a roughneck Downton Abbey but with more oil and swearing and less tea.

Critical response to the series has been really positive so far, in fact, it's been better than the very first season of Yellowstone. Back in 2018, Yellowstone debuted to divisive reviews with a 58% Rotten Tomatoes score, but over time, it became more critically acceptable. On the other hand, Landman has gotten off to a flyer with a 74% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Catch new episodes of Landman every Sunday, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

