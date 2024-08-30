Billy Bob Thornton is set to take on the role of a modern-day fixer in Taylor Sheridan's latest series, Landman. The show, which premieres on Paramount+, places Thornton in the shoes of Tommy Norris, a character caught between the ultra-wealthy and those scraping by in the hot, oil-rich fields of West Texas.

Thornton, who has already worked with Sheridan on 1923, shared some insights with TV Insider into his new role. Reflecting on the character of Norris, Thornton recalled a conversation with Sheridan where the showrunner described Norris as a man who could have had it all, but life took a different turn. "Taylor said to me one day, 'When you go over to this house, and you think of where you live, you’re looking around, and you think: I could have had this — but it went a different direction,'" Thornton explained.

What is 'Landman' About?

Image via Paramount+

Landman is based on the popular 2019 podcast Boomtown, which delved into the real-life stories of the Permian Basin in Texas, an area synonymous with oil exploration. Like many of Sheridan's other works, Landman promises to capture the intense highs and inevitable lows of life in this volatile region.

Thornton’s character Norris works under Monty Miller, portrayed by Jon Hamm, a former oil speculator who struck it rich, while Norris’s own ventures didn’t pan out as planned. The relationship between the two characters is central to the show's tension, as Norris deals with the everyday challenges of the oil business, from problematic rigs to field issues, all while maintaining a complicated friendship with his boss.

In addition to Thornton and Hamm, the series also stars Demi Moore as Cami Miller, adding to the high-profile cast. Landman continues Sheridan's streak of creating compelling dramas set against rugged, real-world backdrops, joining the ranks of hits like Yellowstone, 1923, and Tulsa King.

Thornton's new role comes after his acclaimed performances in TV series like Fargo and Goliath, where he portrayed complex characters navigating morally ambiguous worlds. As Landman takes viewers into the boom-and-bust world of West Texas oil, Thornton's take on Norris promises to be another showcase in his already impressive career, while, with Landman, Sheridan seems poised to deliver another gripping series, blending the personal struggles of its characters with the broader societal issues that define the region.

Landman is shaping up to be yet another powerful addition to Sheridan's ever-expanding television universe, promising viewers a drama filled with tension, ambition, and the stark realities of life in the oil industry. Stay tuned to Collider for more.