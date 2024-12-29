Demi Moore is one of the most well-known actresses in Hollywood. Since starting her career as a Brat-Packer in the 80s, she has carved out her own unique, winding path as a dramatic actor in films like Ghost, A Few Good Men, and G.I Jane. Currently, she is riding a resurgence on the heels of an Oscar-worthy performance in the body horror film The Substance. The acclaimed silver-screen player has made her way to the small screen and is now starring in the Taylor Sheridan drama Landman on Paramount+, starring Billy Bob Thornton. Unfortunately, Moore has barely had a presence as Cami Miller, the elegant wife of billionaire oilman Monty Miller (John Hamm). In the first seven episodes of the ten-episode freshman season of the neo-Western series, Moore appears in only a handful of scenes and is given very little dialogue and no backstory. It feels like an utter waste of a veteran star who adds star power and gravitas simply by attaching her name to a project.

'Landman' Isn't Taking Advantage of Demi Moore's Talents

In Landman, Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris, the go-between for the billionaire owners of a massive Texas oil company and the property owners on which they need to place wells and drill. Tommy reports to Monty Miller (Hamm), the owner of M-Tex Oil, negotiating contracts and handling any other issues that may arise between the local residents and the company. Life as an oil wildcatter in Texas' Permian Basin is dangerous, and Tommy has to deal with a slew of personal and professional problems, often seeking Monty's advice on handling the issues related to his job.

The acting in the series is top-notch, led by Thornton, who is in his natural setting as the ornery and often irascible landman in Midland, Texas. Terrific turns from Hamm, Ali Larter as Norris's ex-wife Angela (love or hate her, at least you know where she's coming from), and Kayla Wallace playing the tough, brilliant lawyer Rebecca Falcone round out a formidable supporting cast. We would love to add Moore to the list of solid performances, but the problem is that there isn't enough screen time to give an informed opinion on her character one way or the other. As spectacular as Sheridan's shows and movies have been — including Yellowstone, Sicario, and Hell or High Water — there are times when he has issues writing parts for women outside a particular formula. He tends to write about his featured women as hard-nosed, driven ass-kickers, which is fine in doses, but sometimes, female characters call for more layering and nuance.

One of Landman's biggest issues is that Moore's character, Cami Miller, has felt like window dressing since the series premiere. You don't hire a big-name talent like Moore to give her five scenes in six episodes, and the scenes in which she has appeared completely marginalize her, even feeling voyeuristic at times. Audiences are introduced to Cami as she swims laps in the pool on the sprawling Miller estate, only to sexualize the actress by capturing close-ups of her drying off as she emerges from the water. Cami is also framed as a dutiful mom and homemaker who cheers for her football-playing son and fetches coffee for Tommy when he comes to call for a meeting with her husband, Monty. But why bring Moore on board to act out such mindless tasks in the first place?

'Landman' Still Has Time To Course-Correct With Demi Moore's Character, But Is It Too Late?

Arguably, the other female roles in Landman have substance to them. Angela is a headstrong and neurotic woman who plays a big part in the story, while Rebecca is smart as a whip and an aggressive attorney with an express purpose to her role. In each of the series' first seven episodes, these women have been integral in making decisions that affect Tommy and the show's direction. Even Tommy's daughter Aynsley (Michelle Randolph) or Cooper Norris's (Jacob Lofland) love interest Ariana (Paulina Chávez) add youthful exuberance and energy, bringing another facet to Landman. So why isn't Moore being used in a capacity that will maximize the trove of talents she brings to any project? She is the most accomplished actress on the series, but she's being relegated to the background.

It's possible that Sheridan brought Moore on simply for brand value, or that she wanted to work with one of the most successful and prolific writers in the neo-Western genre. It's also possible that Cami Miller will have a more prominent role in the final three episodes of Landman's first season. But the latter seems highly unlikely, as the sudden development of her character now would feel rushed, inorganic, and inconsistent with what we have seen up to this point. Landman would only benefit from giving Moore more screentime and attention, given that it's already a compelling entry into Sheridan's ever-evolving collection of acclaimed television shows.