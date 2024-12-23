At the same time that Yellowstone, which has been one of the biggest TV shows for the last several years, is wrapping up, its creator has another hit on his hands that has everyone talking. Landman is the newest creation from Taylor Sheridan, who is also responsible for series like Lioness (Zoe Saldaña) and Tulsa King (Sylvester Stallone). Landman Episode 6, in particular, generating conversation largely thanks to Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) resolving the situation with his son Cooper (Jacob Lofland). However, stuck in between a rock and a hard place in this conflict is Ariana (Paulina Chávez), who recently weighed in during an interview with Screen Rant on how she feels about Cooper’s being beaten within an inch of his life in Episode 6:

"I think the first thought was just anger. Anger at Manuel and the people that did this to him, but also I really do believe she really believes it was her fault. She was the one that kissed him, and that probably wasn't the right choice, but it was to prove a point that, 'You're not going to tell me what I can and cannot do.'" "And seeing Jacob covered in the bruises, I mean, the way it looks on camera, the way you guys see it, it looked so bad, he looked terrible. And it's kind of scary to to see that, and to know like, 'Wow, my dead husband's cousins did this to this poor dude that, like, my husband loved.' He and Cooper, they had a bond, they were great. It was fun. Obviously, they had talked about being The Worm on the crew, so, yeah, it was just like, 'Wow, I cannot believe they did that to him.'"

It’s hard to blame Ariana for feeling at least partially responsible for Cooper nearly dying, but the fault for his condition lies with Manuel (J.R. Villarreal) and his crew alone. They’re the ones who still blame Cooper for Armando’s (Michael Peña) death, even though it was an accident on the job that could have happened to anyone, at any time. Ariana and Cooper clearly have a connection — one that is further explored and developed in Landman Episode 7 — and while it may end up getting them both in more trouble, they deserve each other and the happiness that comes along with it. Ariana wasn’t the only one who had trouble seeing Cooper in such bad shape either; his mother Angela (Ali Larter) was so shaken up upon seeing him that she had to exit the room and not come back until she’d settled down.

How Many Episodes of ‘Landman’ Are Left?

There are currently seven episodes of Landman available to stream on Paramount+ at the time of writing, and there are confirmed to be 10 episodes in the first season. Episode 8 will air on December 29, with the penultimate coming on January 5 and the season concluding in what will surely be an epic finale on January 12. Landman is coming at a good time; with Yellowstone now officially over, the throne for the “most talked-about” TV show is open, and while there were some major contenders with The Agency and Dune: Prophecy, it seems Sheridan is swooping in once again to claim the glory with his latest creation.

The first seven episodes of Landman are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more coverage of the series and watch Landman on Paramount+.

