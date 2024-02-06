The Big Picture Production has begun on Paramount+'s drama series Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, about fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.

The show is based on the "Boomtown" podcast and follows billionaires racing to profit from the massive oil business and its impact on climate, economy, and geopolitics.

The supporting cast includes actors from the Yellowstone universe, as Landman is created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, who also worked on Yellowstone and other Paramount+ shows.

Production has officially begun on Landman, Paramount+'s latest drama starring Billy Bob Thornton. The series will follow a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Set in West Texas, the show will be based on the "Boomtown" podcast, the series is described as "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics." The investors will stop at nothing to get everything they want out of the new business, with the consequences of the gold rush reaching different aspects of daily life. Thornton will lead an unpredictable tale of ambition and greed, as the main characters become desperate to earn more profits.

Before starring in Landman, Thornton won an Academy Award for his work on Sling Blade. Thornton has recently starred in Devil's Peak and The Gray Man, with the actor and filmmaker now ready to introduce audiences to the world of Landman. In the unpredictable world of oil investing and what it represents for the people who handle the money, the Academy Award winner will lead an impressive cast as the new drama steals the spotlight on Paramount+.

The supporting cast of Landman includes Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, and Paulina Chávez, setting the stage for a modern-day gold rush in the heart of Texas. Randolph recently starred as Liz Strafford in 1923, the Yellowstone prequel that follows the Dutton family in a different time period from the one seen in the main show. On the other hand, Jordan starred as Steven Hendon in the main Yellowstone show, with the character working as a Montana Livestock Agent hired by John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Who Is Behind 'Landman'?

Image via Paramount+

There's a reason why Landman features so many actors from the Yellowstone television universe, and that's the fact that Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace co-created the series. Sheridan also worked on the creation of Yellowstone and the various shows that have complimented it over the years. Considering how Sheridan has also worked with Paramount+ in the development of 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Special Ops: Lioness, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the streaming platform confident in the upcoming launch of Landman.

A release date for Landman hasn't been set by Paramount+. You can watch our interview with Thornton for The Grey Man below.