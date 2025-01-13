Michelle Randolph made a splash in Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount+ series Landman, but it's been more fun for the actress to surprise fans who initially thought there wasn't much beneath the surface. Randolph's Ainsley Norris initially seemed like a stereotypical character — a wealthy, young blonde woman whose life revolves around attracting attention and living lavishly, while wearing as little as possible, which initially drew criticism.

But as the show progressed, Randolph has totally embraced the opportunity to reveal Ainsley's secret depths, showing that there's much more to her than meets the eye. In a post-Season 1 finale interview with Deadline, Randolph opened up about her character's growth, her on-screen partnership with Ali Larter, and how their relationship on-screen brings some fun to a show that could feel very heavy.

When asked about Ainsley's initial presentation as a one-dimensional character, Randolph admitted it was a challenge early on, as her full character arc wasn’t yet clear, but she admits that she sees the gradual evolution of Ainsley as essential to the storytelling. She explained:

“When you start a show, it’s so hard because you don’t know your full character. Knowing who she is in Episode 10 was really hard when Episode 1 was just coming out. I was like, that’s not all she has to do! In general, we meet Ainsley and Angela at their most extreme, then we get to see them evolve. You don’t want to meet the fully evolved version of a character. If you don’t get to see the growth, then it’s not fun to watch. So I am thankful that we got to meet Ainsley at Point A, and hopefully by the time the show’s done, however many seasons, we’ll meet her at Z.”

Michelle Randolph Is Grateful for Ali Larter on 'Landman'

Randolph also shared her pleasure at working with Larter, who plays her tornado of a mother, Angela. The pair together have provided some of the most fun moments in the series, which have been a welcome counterbalance to the show’s darker elements. “We are [having a blast],” Randolph said. “I love working with her. It doesn’t feel like I’m at work. We just get along so well. Our scenes are energetic and fun and silly, and there’s a lot of comedy. That’s the energy on set with her every day.”

Landman is streaming now on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates on the future of the series.

