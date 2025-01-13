Taylor Sheridan’s drama about the volatile world of West Texas oil wrapped its first season with a shocking cameo from Andy Garcia, setting the stage for even bigger conflicts in a potential second season of Landman. Series star Billy Bob Thornton, who plays reluctant oil boss Tommy Norris, in a finale post-mortem with Deadline, shared his thoughts on Garcia’s game-changing appearance, what’s next for Demi Moore’s character, and the deeper meaning behind some of the season’s most poignant moments.
Garcia’s character, Galino, made a dramatic late-season entrance as the cartel boss pulling strings behind the scenes. His appearance saved Tommy’s life after a brutal torture session, although to be honest, lighting a cigarette with a man doused in gasoline is certainly a choice, but alas, Thornton was thrilled to finally share the screen with Garcia after years of knowing him personally, as he explained to Deadline.
“It was really great working with Andy because he and I have known each other for years, and it’s the first time we worked together. It was kind of neat to have the old veterans come head to head in the finale. Andy and I are similar in the way we think about acting, but Andy’s a much fancier guy than I am. In other words, he’s perfect for that guy, and then me for the dirty oil guy who barely ever changes his shirts. It was just very natural, very organic, what we did there. And plus, he saved my butt there at the end, didn’t he?”.
Billy Bob Thornton Wants More Demi Moore in 'Landman'
One of the biggest questions surrounding Landman Season 1 was why Demi Moore’s character, Cami, didn’t have much to do. As Monty’s (Jon Hamm) wife, Cami was largely relegated to the sidelines, but her role expanded in the finale after Monty’s death. Thornton hinted that if the show is renewed, Moore’s character could take on a much more prominent role. It's clear that Tommy and Cami also have a long history together, perhaps thanks to Tommy's relationship with Monty, but it might be intriguing to see a different side of Cami when she has to make some more ruthless decisions.
“I think definitely if there were to be a second season, Demi will figure into it greatly,” Thornton revealed.
Landman is streaming now on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of Landman.
In the rugged terrain of West Texas, a team of landmen work to secure oil and gas leases, acting as intermediaries between landowners and energy corporations. The narrative centers on a driven landman whose ambitions in the energy sector lead him into complex negotiations and moral quandaries. The show explores the intense competition and the far-reaching consequences of the landmen's deals, highlighting the intersection of personal ambition and the broader effects on the community and the natural world.
