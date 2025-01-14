Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of 'Landman' Season 1The season finale of Landman was a long one, and it was full of huge events that will have massive implications for the show going forward, but probably none more than the death of Jon Hamm's oil tycoon, Monty Miller. While ambiguity lingered in the episode’s final moments, co-creator Christian Wallace confirmed shortly after the finale aired that Monty had indeed passed away following a heart attack and unsuccessful bypass surgery, which tells us all that we need to actually stop working and go lie down for a while.

So, all in all, it was a one and done for Hamm in the hit Paramount+ series, created by Wallace and Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Monty’s death officially paves the way for his oldest friend, landman Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), to take the reins at M-Tex Oil and, while viewers may have been unsure about Monty’s fate, Hamm revealed the finale was crafted to leave room for interpretation, as he explained to THR.

“There’s a delightful ambiguity to a lot of it and there’s also a metaphoric resonance to it. The writing works on several levels. Part of what I really like about the relationship between Billy Bob’s character and my own is that we both started in kind of the same place, and those two roads pretty seriously diverged.”

Hamm acknowledged that Monty’s death leaves Tommy with a heavy burden. “That’s going to be Billy Bob’s thing [ahead]—heavy is the head that wears the crown, so to speak. Careful what you wish for. I think his journey through the rest of his life is: careful what you wish for.”

Jon Hamm Found His Final Scenes Difficult

Hamm admitted that portraying Monty’s deathbed moments came with its own set of challenges.

“Those kinds of scenes are particularly difficult because you’re on your way out, basically, and that’s not fun,” he said. “But honestly, being with the caliber of actors that I was with—Demi [Moore] and Billy Bob and everybody involved—it was just truly outstanding. You go, ‘This is a spectacular group of people,’ and I just can’t imagine it being any more exciting or fun.”

Hamm also noted the personal impact of seeing his character’s death play out onscreen, which was darkly funny when you hear it.

“My sister texted me and she said, ‘I can’t believe I had to watch you die on screen.’ And I was like, ‘Haven’t you seen that before?’ And she was like, ‘No!’”

With Monty gone, both Tommy and Monty’s widow, Cami (Moore), are set for major arcs in a likely second season. While Wallace has teased big plans for Moore’s character, Hamm believes Cami’s journey will be rooted in grief and resentment.

“I think she probably has a lot of thoughts going through her head right now, and a lot of them have to do with how this life really hurt her family,” Hamm said. “I think she’s probably pretty pissed that her husband is gone and that her family is devastated… There’s going to be a lot of wreckage to clean up come season two.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of Landman.

