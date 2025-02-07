We're about a month past Landman's explosive finale, and while the Taylor Sheridan drama made a strong showing on Paramount+ in its debut run, it appears the series may not have the same international staying power as some of his other hits. Despite being one of the streamer’s most-watched original series, Landman has officially slipped out of the global Paramount+ Top 10, raising questions about whether its appeal is largely domestic – and if that could spell trouble for a potential second season, which still hasn't actually been announced.

At its peak, Landman, led by Billy Bob Thornton as West Texas oilman Tommy Norris, sat comfortably at No. 1 on Paramount+ for nearly two months. But its recent drop-off suggests that its audience might be more localized compared to Yellowstone and Tulsa King, both of which remain firmly in the platform’s global Top 5. Now, that could be for a number of factors, but perhaps the biggest one might be the presence of Kevin Costner and Sylvester Stallone, two huge stars who saw massive success worldwide during the peaks of their careers. What does that mean? Well, if Landman does return for Season 2, it may need to find a way to broaden its reach to maintain long-term dominance.

Why Is 'Landman' Struggling to Match the Appeal of 'Yellowstone' and 'Tulsa King'?

Sheridan’s Yellowstone is a genuine global phenomenon, regularly charting on international streaming platforms – including Netflix in countries where it isn’t locked up by Peacock. Meanwhile, Tulsa King, starring Stallone as a mobster-turned-businessman, has been a major global success, holding strong in the Top 5 even after its second season debut. Landman's appeal potentially seems to be more regionalized, and even niche. Sure, it involves gangs, drug trafficking, violence and all those other "appealing" qualities, but the oil industry is a very American thing. Now, its cast – featuring Jon Hamm, Ali Larter and Demi Moore – definitely brings a lot of star power to the table, but that hasn't quite translated to viewership when it comes to the Global Top 10.

Still, Landman has performed well where it matters most for Paramount+, bringing in record viewership and strong audience scores in the U.S. Whether that’s enough to secure longevity beyond a second season remains to be seen, although we'd bet that it will get another chance.

All episodes of Landman Season 1 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the show and watch Landman on Paramount+.