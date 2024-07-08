The Big Picture Taylor Sheridan's new Western series, Landman, stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm.

Set in West Texas, the show follows a crisis manager in the oil industry facing life-or-death challenges.

Landman is adapted from Christian Wallace's 2019 podcast Boomtown. See the first images below.

Taylor Sheridan's Yeehawniverse is continuing to grow, this time with the addition of Landman to his stable. The latest Western to come from the acclaimed writer, Landman — which stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm — features Thornton as a crisis manager in the oil industry, tackling life-or-death challenges in the harsh desert scrubland of West Texas. In an exclusive first look at the series from Vanity Fair, Thornton revealed that filming the series last summer pushed the entire team to their limits. He said:

“There were days when I thought, not only me, but everybody on the crew was going to pass out. It was so hot some days, and we’re shooting out at these oil pumpjacks. Do you know what caliche is? We’re on these caliche roads with rocks in them, and I’m wearing cowboy boots, running to the truck. It’s a hundred degrees with a hundred percent humidity. Jesus Christ, I’m in my 60s! This just sucks. My God, there were days when it was pretty hard. This was probably the hardest thing I ever did.”

Despite the harsh conditions, Thornton found working with Sheridan to be immensely rewarding. Sheridan's intense dialogue and unforgettable characters have consistently attracted top-tier talent to endure such challenges, as seen in Yellowstone and its spin-offs like 1883 and 1923, as well as other series like Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Special Ops: Lioness.

Who Are the Main Characters in ‘Landman’?

Landman, adapted by Sheridan from journalist Christian Wallace’s popular 2019 podcast Boomtown, assembled a stellar cast with Hamm playing an independent oil baron, Moore as his strategic wife, and Ali Larter as Thornton’s free-spirited ex. Moore committed to multiple seasons based on Sheridan’s proven track record. “He thinks way ahead. He’s thinking through not just one season. He’s thinking through an epic story,” said Moore.

Moore’s character, Cami, is described as the driving force behind Hamm’s Monty Miller, who rose from an oil speculator to a powerful figure, while Thornton’s Tommy Norris, once Monty’s partner, now works tirelessly for him after facing setbacks. Moore notes, “Cami is somebody who is not involved in the business but is running their entire life. They’re a couple that built this entire empire and family together.”

Unlike the morally ambiguous characters Hamm and Thornton have played in the past, Monty Miller strives to be both honorable and formidable. Thornton’s character, Tommy, is a man whose life is in shambles, yet he remains a crucial fixer for the oil empire. “I’m a fixer and a foreman. Even though I work with the head guy, I also work very closely with the people out in the field,” Thornton explains.

By the sounds of things, Landman is set to be another fine addition to Sheridan's portfolio, and with its big names and intriguing hook, could be the next thing Paramount needs post-Yellowstone. Stay tuned to Collider for more.