Landman ended with an explosive season finale, and everyone is expecting the show to resume with season two (which has been seemingly confirmed). While fans wait for news from Taylor Sheridan, the show's creator, and Paramount, season one can be rewatched and recapped for more impressions and Easter Eggs on what the next installment could bring. That's also a good chance for everyone to enjoy their favorite characters throughout the ten Landman episodes.

With guest stars like Michael Peña and Emilio Rivera, and a supporting star like Demi Moore, Landman immediately promised a big, star-studded story; however, there are also fresh faces in the main cast that have made some brilliant first impressions. The main characters in Landman can be likable - or not so likable - but they're a greatly talented cast that makes a pretty impressive TV series. Ranking them might be tough because of this, but it's interesting to see how this ranking might change when season two arrives.

10 Cami Miller

Played by Demi Moore