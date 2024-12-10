Landman has not escaped controversy like Yellowstone and several other Taylor Sheridan-made shows. The world seems united in ending fossil fuels, but the road has been rough and unpredictable. In the first season of the oil drama series, a character representing the anti-fossil fuel crowd gets eye-opening insight into what it would take to get rid of the entire industry. Tommy delivered an honest speech that left quite the impression, which caused some controversy among viewers and experts when some numbers were mentioned. Series star Billy Bob Thornton spoke to Deadline about various aspects of the show, including the characters and that scene.

"There’s another side to this, and here’s what it is. People more so these days than ever watch movies or TV or listen to music and read novels from the point of view of their own agenda," Thornton said when asked if the scene was too much of creator Sheridan's opinions. "I mean, if you’re doing a movie about a serial killer and the guy plays an amazing serial killer, it’s not like they’re saying we’re promoting serial killers. We’re just showing you a piece of entertainment that’s supposed to move you in some way or entertain you in some way," he added, defending the show for its ability to present an alternative outlook, one that might be unpopular. The star highlighted the importance of the scene even if it might have gotten some statistics wrong, saying,

"I think you just have to watch this as a thing that presents to you how it works in the oil business. That speech stirred up controversy, which of course is always good for a piece of entertainment in our world. It stirred up controversy because some people said, those statistics aren’t right. And then some other PhD says, well, actually they are. So it starts a conversation, which I think is always a good thing."

About 'Landman'

Landman is based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown. Apart from Bob Thornton, the show also stars Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Demi Moore. Jon Hamm stars in a recurring guest role. Andy Garcia and Michael Peña serve as guest stars. According to Paramount+, the series premiere episode earned 5.2 million viewers on launch day, putting it in the top three launches of all time on the platform.

New episodes of Landman debut globally on Sundays on Paramount+.

