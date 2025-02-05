It's been almost a month since the explosive finale that saw the world of Taylor Sheridan's Landman change forever, but the show has still proven itself a force to be reckoned with on streaming charts. At the time of writing, Landman currently occupies the #8 spot on Paramount+. It took Landman some time to make it to the top spot after its premiere, where it grappled with other Sheridan shows such as Lioness (Zoe Saldaña) and Tulsa King (Sylvester Stallone), but once the show made it to #1 it didn't let go for nearly two months. Landman tells the story of Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), an oilman in West Texas who finds himself dealing with both the drug cartels and his boss Monty (Jon Hamm).

No one in television had as productive a year as Taylor Sheridan, who released new seasons of five new shows, with another set to premiere in just a few weeks on February 23, 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Sheridan opened the year with the third season of Mayor of Kingstown, the crime thriller starring Marvel veteran Jeremy Renner that has already been renewed for a fourth season. He then followed that up shortly after with the second season of Tulsa King, before debuting the second season of Lioness the month after. Sheridan then kicked off Landman, which also stars Ali Larter and Demi Moore, on November 17, which came one week after the premiere of the final season of Yellowstone, the contemporary western epic starring Kevin Costner. Sheridan will also team up with Michelle Pfeiffer for The Madison.

Will ‘Landman’ Get a Season 2?

Paramount has yet to announce that Landman has been renewed for Season 2, but the show produced record viewership for the streamer and earned solid reviews from both critics and audiences, so it would be shocking at this point if more Landman wasn't in the works. Star Billy Bob Thornton recently said that if they were going to pursue a second season of Landman, it would begin filming around February or March, and if his sources are true, then Landman's renewal is imminent. Paramount has a history of waiting to announce renewals and not doing so right after the finale, so the lack of announcement for Landman Season 2 shouldn't be casue for concern yet.

All episodes of Landman Season 1 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the show and watch Landman on Paramount+.