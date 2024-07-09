The Big Picture Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, premieres on Paramount+ November 17, 2024.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series explores the oil industry's impact on climate, the economy, and geopolitics.

The ensemble cast includes Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jon Hamm, and guest stars Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

Paramount+ has officially struck oil with its highly anticipated original drama series Landman. Starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, the series is scheduled to arrive on Sunday, November 17. The release will be exclusive to Paramount+ in the U.S. and all international markets where the service is available. Fans can look forward to a double-episode launch, with the remaining episodes of the 10-episode first season drilling down weekly on Sundays.

Created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, Landman looks set to be a gripping modern-day tale set against the backdrop of the oil rigs in West Texas. Drawing inspiration from the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown,” the series explores the intersecting lives of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires. It drills into the world of fortune-seeking within the oil industry, highlighting how this boom is reshaping our climate, economy, and geopolitics.

Who Else Is in 'Landman'?