Billy Bob Thornton has no patience for critics who say Landman’s portrayal of Angela Norris, played by Ali Larter, is exaggerated. In fact, the Oscar-winning actor thinks you can find her real-world counterparts all over Texas. Larter plays the sharp, bold, no-nonsense ex-wife of Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris, in Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount+ series, but while the series has drawn praise for its authenticity — it's based on the acclaimed Boomtown podcast by Christian Wallace — some detractors have been critical of Larter's character, especially when paired with the couple's daughter, Ainsley, played by up-and-coming star Michelle Randolph.

The critics say that Angela is brash and forceful, and just too over the top for what the show is trying to be, but Thornton doesn’t buy that argument at all, as he told Deadline. The actor explained that the show’s strength comes from how real the people and situations feel, even when they’re dialed up for drama.

“You ever been to Dallas? Just go down there and believe me, Ali is on every other corner.”

Angela and Ainsley's roles are certain to expand in Season 2 as Tommy takes on a new position as president of Cami Miller’s (Demi Moore) oil company. With his personal and professional lives colliding in dramatic ways, his wife remains one of the key figures capable of pushing his buttons.

What Did Ali Larter Do In 'Landman' Season 1?

In Season 1 of the show, Angela is depicted as a very strong-willed, vivacious and aggressive character who, despite her divorce from Tommy, remains deeply entwined in his life and the lives of their children, Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and Ainsley. During the season, Angela attempts to rekindle her marriage with Tommy, but her behavior swings dramatically between affectionate and wildly impulsive, as she and Ainsley tend to just do whatever they want with their time.

The character has been met with a mixed response from critics and viewers. Some praise her as a well-drawn character who has lots of contradictions and hidden depths, but others see it as more surface deep, perceiving her as over the top, dramatic and annoying. Larter, however, has embraced the personality of Angela, as she describes Angela as "a total spitfire" who revels in attention and embodies a unique form of empowerment.

Landman Season 2 is currently filming in Texas. Season 1 is available to stream now on Paramount+.