After the most successful first season of any Paramount+ original series to date, fans are still stunned that Landman has not been renewed for Season 2. The show produced record viewership for the streamer on its way to dominating charts, claiming the #1 spot ahead of other Sheridan originals for the better part of two months. In lieu of a Season 2 announcement, Paramount has come forward with the news that Landman will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on May 13. The physical media boxes will come with even more bonus features, including new, never-before-seen footage from the show, as well as three disks with Episodes 1-4 coming on the first disk, Episodes 5-8 on the second disk, with the penultimate and season finale on the third disk.

Landman earned solid scores of 78% from critics and 65% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but the viewership numbers alone warrant a second season. People couldn’t get enough of Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris bossing around oil executives and cartel members, while also trying to mend his relationship with his wife and guide his son on the path to success. In addition to Thornton, Landman also stars Ali Larter and Jon Hamm, with Demi Moore playing a small role that is likely to be expanded in Season 2. The show was one of many Sheridan originals to air a new season in 2024, along with Mayor of Kingstown (Jeremy Renner), Tulsa King (Sylvester Stallone), Yellowstone (Kevin Costner), and Lioness (Zoe Saldaňa). Christian Wallace co-created Landman with Sheridan, with Stephen Kay helming six episodes while Michael Friedman and Sheridan each helmed two.

