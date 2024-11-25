Taylor Sheridan, the creative powerhouse behind Yellowstone and its many spin-offs, and the man who apparently doesn't sleep, has done it again. His latest series, Landman, premiered last week on Paramount+ and is already starting to make waves — not for the usual crime, corruption, angry men and oddly written women, but for outpacing Yellowstone in one surprising area: critical reception, which is something of a surprise given how popular the Dutton family saga is with viewers and critics. But that wasn't always the case, and the show took time to find its feet.

Back in 2018, Yellowstone debuted to middling reviews, landing a modest 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, which should tell you that they weren't exactly won over by the battle to checks notes continue to own land, but fast forward to today and Yellowstone has cemented itself as a cultural juggernaut, but its early reception wasn’t indicative of the phenomenon it would become. On the other hand, Landman has hit the ground running with a 74% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, notably much better than Yellowstone's debut season. While it hasn’t reached the heights of later Yellowstone seasons, the warm reception for Landman suggests that Sheridan’s pivot from ranching to the cutthroat world of Texas oil has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike.

Set against the backdrop of the Texas oil boom, Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a struggling executive navigating the ruthless world of oil tycoons and roughnecks. With its focus on the oil industry, Landman swaps cowboy hats for oil rigs the overall message is the same — high stakes drama, long shots of the surrounding areas, and unbridled fury.

Are Audiences Tuning Into 'Landman'?

While the audience score sits at a slightly lower 66%, it still surpasses the dismal 40% audience score for Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner-less Season 5. It could be that viewers are seeking out some new thrills having been disappointed with the direction of the Dutton drama, but that's a win for Paramount anyway. Landman got off to a massive start on Sunday last week with an astounding 5.2 million viewers across Paramount+ and a linear preview following Yellowstone’s second episode of its new season. Meanwhile, Yellowstone had a simply stunning 21 million-plus viewers across its first three days, so while fans might not be thrilled, they are still watching.

Landman premiered on November 17 on Paramount+, with new episodes streaming weekly on Sundays. Stay tuned for more.

5 10 Landman In the rugged terrain of West Texas, a team of landmen work to secure oil and gas leases, acting as intermediaries between landowners and energy corporations. The narrative centers on a driven landman whose ambitions in the energy sector lead him into complex negotiations and moral quandaries. The show explores the intense competition and the far-reaching consequences of the landmen's deals, highlighting the intersection of personal ambition and the broader effects on the community and the natural world. Cast Billy Bob Thornton , Ali Larter , Michelle Randolph , Jacob Lofland , Alejandro Akara , James Jordan , Kayla Wallace , Paulina Chávez , Mark Collie Seasons 1 Creator(s) Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace Writers Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace

