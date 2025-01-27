Paramount+ has a bona fide hit on its hands with Landman, which finished 2024 as the third-most-watched streaming original series, racking up a massive 9.90 billion minutes viewed, according to a report released today by Luminate. And here's the kicker — that number doesn’t even include the two final episodes of the season, which premiered on November 17, cutting off data collection for the year. The final two episodes aired earlier in January, meaning the final result would have been even better.

The series clearly wasn't just a hit with fans, but it was also a powerhouse for Paramount+, which has another hit on the list with Tulsa King in fifth place as well. The series stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore and Ali Larter, and is set among the wild world of the West Texas oil industry. Although it's been met something of a mixed critical reception, at least as it comes to its female characters, there's no denying the show has been hugely popular and. although no official announcement has been forthcoming, the arrival of Season 2 is surely inevitable at this stage of the game.

The series hit the ground running with a 74% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a much better score than Sheridan's best known series, Yellowstone, which landed a modest 58% on Rotten Tomatoes on its debut. Obviously, Yellowstone went on to become a legit cultural phenomenon or "water cooler show" for those who, you know, used to work in an office. Halcyon days.

How Did 'Landman' Season 1 End?

The Landman finale saw Thornton’s Tommy Norris take over as head of MTex Oil after Monty’s (Hamm) sudden death from heart failure and, struggling with the magnitude of pursuing the risky oil deal that Monty had set up, Tommy was ultimately convinced by Monty’s wife, Cami (Moore), to follow his vision and see it through. However, stuff got nasty when cartel boss Jimenez abducted and tortured Tommy — until a last-minute rescue by the first appearance of Andy Garcia's Gallino, who has clearly set himself up as someone who Tommy will be butting heads with when it comes to Season 2.

Meanwhile, as Tommy wrestled with his next move, his son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) made bold strides to secure oil leases, while his daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and ex-wife Angela (Larter) brought levity to the tense episode by taking a group of seniors on a hilarious strip-club outing.

Landman is now streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on its future.