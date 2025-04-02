The rigs are roaring back to life — Landman has officially begun production on Season 2 in Texas. Following its record-breaking first season, the Paramount+ original drama from Taylor Sheridan is gearing up for another high-stakes round of oil-fueled power plays, murders, drugs, guns, and disturbingly loud carnal relations featuring the likes of Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore. Season 2 sees the return of its powerhouse cast, led by Oscar winner Thornton as Tommy Norris and Oscar nominee Moore as Cami Miller. They’ll be joined once again by Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

The Season 1 premiere brought in a staggering 35 million global viewers, making Landman the most-watched premiere and finale in Paramount+ history. It quickly became the platform’s #1 original series and top engagement driver across households, joining Tulsa King and Lioness in Sheridan’s hit-making streaming empire. Thornton's performace as the hard-nosed, hard drinking oil exec grabbed him a nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series at this year's Golden Globes too.

What Can We Expect From 'Landman' Season 2?

The upcoming season, which will continue the story of Thornton’s Tommy Norris, picks up in the wake of a huge earthquake that rocked all of the main characters: the death of oil tycoon Monty Miller, played by Jon Hamm. Despite fairly insane theories from fans that Monty may have survived, his absence from Season 2’s cast confirms his story is done. And with that, Tommy steps into uncharted territory — with enemies watching. Even Hamm admitted to THR that the ending was “delightfully ambiguous,” but the death leaves Thornton’s character holding the bag — and the legacy.

“That’s going to be Billy Bob’s thing [ahead] — heavy is the head that wears the crown, so to speak."

“Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global’s CEO of Streaming and Studios.

For fans eager to return to the roughneck world of Landman, the complete Season 1 arrives on DVD and Blu-ray May 13, featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. While a premiere date for Landman Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, filming is currently in full swing. In the meantime, all episodes from the first season are available to stream now on Paramount+.