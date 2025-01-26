Paramount+'s Landman has ended its ten-episode first season on a grim note for its protagonist, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton). Not only does Tommy now face a professional challenge in the form of a farm-out deal that will decide the fate of M-Tex, but he also faces fatal dangers that threaten him and his family. The finale of Landman Season 1 may have fans believing that the cartel is the biggest threat ahead for Thornton's character; the introduction of Andy Garcia as Galino, a powerful cartel boss, is enough to brew excitement, even though he approaches Tommy with a proposal of friendship that will have implications on the business side as well. However, long before Galino made an entry or Season 1's antagonist, Midland cartel manager Jiminez (Alex Merax), became a potent threat, another character was waiting in the wings as a potential opposing force: Kayla Wallace's ace lawyer Rebecca Falcone.

Kayla Wallace Is a Force of Nature in 'Landman' Season 1