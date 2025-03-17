This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The oil fields of West Texas are about to welcome a seasoned cowboy in the unmistakble shape of Sam Elliott, who will reunite with the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, after working on the Yellowstone spin-off series, 1883. Elliott is reportedly joining the cast of Sheridan's Landman for its second season, which will mark the latest big casting change following the conclusion of Season 1.​According to a report by Matt Belloni in his Puck newsletter, Elliott has been cast in a main role for the upcoming season.

Details about Elliott's character remain under wraps at the moment, but we're sure Elliott's character will be reminiscent of his character on 1883. In that series, Elliott delivered a memorable performance as Shea Brennan, a grizzled cowboy leading settlers across the frontier, and was a key figure in helping the Dutton family eventually make their home in Montana. Elliott's addition to the series also seems to further confirm—unsurprisingly—that Jon Hamm, who portrayed oil tycoon Monty Miller in Season 1, is unlikely to return. Hamm's character met a dramatic end in the season finale, succumbing to complications following heart surgery.

In the wake of Monty's death, Demi Moore, who plays his wife, Cami Miller, is poised to take on a more prominent role in Season 2. Moore's character, who was something of a background character, has a lot more to offer as she steps up to help lead Monty's oil company. Moore has had something of a career resurgence in the last year, including an Academy Award nomination for her role in The Substance, which should hopefully ensure a bigger chunk of action for her.

Is Jon Hamm Really Dead in 'Landman'?

The apparent death of Jon Hamm's oil tycoon, Monty Miller will have massive implications for the show going forward, and for Hamm, the ambiguity of that final scene was a nice one to put on screen, as he explained to THR.

“There’s a delightful ambiguity to a lot of it and there’s also a metaphoric resonance to it. The writing works on several levels. Part of what I really like about the relationship between Billy Bob’s character and my own is that we both started in kind of the same place, and those two roads pretty seriously diverged.”

For fans who would like to revisit Season 1, Landman will also be available on DVD and Blu-ray on May 13, featuring never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes special features. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Landman Season 2. All episodes of Season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+.

Landman Release Date November 17, 2024 Writers Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace Cast Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter

Ali Larter Angela Norris Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming In the rugged terrain of West Texas, a team of landmen work to secure oil and gas leases, acting as intermediaries between landowners and energy corporations. The narrative centers on a driven landman whose ambitions in the energy sector lead him into complex negotiations and moral quandaries. The show explores the intense competition and the far-reaching consequences of the landmen's deals, highlighting the intersection of personal ambition and the broader effects on the community and the natural world.

Source: Puck