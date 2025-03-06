For everyone out there who has been eagerly awaiting news on the mysterious second season of Taylor Sheridan's Landman, it looks like we may have finally gotten some concrete news—and it's from a very unexpected place. Despite Paramount+ keeping quiet on production details, season 2 of the Billy Bob Thornton-led drama is officially gearing up to start filming in Fort Worth later this month. While most major casting news remains under wraps, the first hint of the show's return came from an unlikely source: a local Texas casting call.

After premiering on Paramount+ in November 2024, Landman wrapped its first season on January 12, 2025, and left fans eagerly awaiting news on its future. Co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, the series is based on Wallace’s Boomtown podcast from Texas Monthly, diving into the high-stakes world of oil, power, and politics in West Texas. From the report by Fort Worth Star Telegram, it looks like the upcoming season will be filming in and around Fort Worth, with production expected to begin in late March. While Paramount has yet to confirm an official release timeline, the early return to filming suggests Sheridan isn’t wasting any time keeping the Landman story moving forward.

What Do We Know About the 'Landman' Casting Call?

The biggest clue about Landman's second season didn't come from Paramount or the show's producers but rather through a casting notice posted by Texas-based Legacy Casting on MyCastingFile, a website used to find extras and background actors.

The notice calls for a baby—ideally twin Latino boys around 6 months old—to portray Ariana’s son. Landman Season 1 introduced Paulina Chávez as Ariana, the wife of an oil worker killed in an accident during the pilot—and now, single and grieving mother—who found herself in a complex relationship with Jacob Lofland’s Cooper Norris, another member of the team who witness the accident. With the casting call suggesting that the role could be needed “throughout filming on and off for a few weeks,” it seems Ariana’s story will be central to the upcoming season.

Filming will take place in the Benbrook area of Fort Worth, which is where Ariana's house was based in Season 1. While we still don’t have an official premiere date or major plot details for Landman season 2, the return to production signals that Sheridan’s Texas oil drama is full steam ahead.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Landman Season 2, and in the meantime, you can catch up on the first season, streaming now on Paramount+.

Source: Fort Worth Star Telegram.