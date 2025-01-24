Landman has been a huge success for Paramount+ to date, but in surprising news, it still hasn't actually had an official Season 2 confirmation. However, an off the cuff remark from one of its stars, the newly-minted Oscar nominee Demi Moore, early last year may actually have let us all know that it's full steam ahead for the Taylor Sheridan series. Speaking at Cannes back in May, Moore let slip that the season apparently already had a renewal for Season 2, when she said: "I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year.”

Moore played Cami, the wife of Jon Hamm's oil tycoon, Monty Moore, and there was some criticism towards the portrayal of her character, mainly in the sense that she didn't really seem to be in it very much. However, with Hamm leaving the show, it seems like Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris and Cami (Moore), are set for major arcs in a likely second season.

How Did 'Landman' Season 1 End?

The finale saw Thornton's Tommy Norris step into his late mentor Monty’s (Hamm) shoes as the new head of MTex Oil, following Monty’s sudden death from heart failure. Tommy wrestled with the decision to move forward on Monty’s high-stakes oil deal, but Cami (Moore) persuaded him to carry on Monty’s vision. Just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse, Tommy was abducted and tortured by cartel boss Jimenez. Don't you hate when that happens?

Luckily, he was rescued at the last minute following the sudden arrival of the mysterious crime boss Gallino (Andy Garcia), who seems poised to become a major player if the show gets a second season. Tommy ended the season locking eyes with a coyote in his back yard as he ponded the next move in his epic chess match about to begin.

Elsewhere, Tommy’s son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) pressed ahead with his plans to carve out his own path, gathering oil leases across West Texas. Meanwhile, Tommy’s daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) brought a much-needed dose of humour to the otherwise tense finale by taking a group of senior citizens on a wild night out at a strip club, proving this series really does have something for everyone.

Landman is now streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on the show’s future.

5 10 Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Landman Release Date November 17, 2024 Writers Taylor Sheridan , Christian Wallace Cast Billy Bob Thornton Tommy Norris

Ali Larter Angela Norris

Jacob Lofland Cooper Norris

See All Cast & Crew Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming In the rugged terrain of West Texas, a team of landmen work to secure oil and gas leases, acting as intermediaries between landowners and energy corporations. The narrative centers on a driven landman whose ambitions in the energy sector lead him into complex negotiations and moral quandaries. The show explores the intense competition and the far-reaching consequences of the landmen's deals, highlighting the intersection of personal ambition and the broader effects on the community and the natural world. Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Paramount+