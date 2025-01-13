The Landman Season 1 finale certainly laid the groundwork for a second season, from Monty’s (Jon Hamm) apparent, untimely death to Tommy’s (Billy Bob Thornton) dramatic ascension as the new head of MTex. However, one lingering question has been about Demi Moore’s character, Cami, and her criminally underused presence throughout the season. With Monty’s passing, it seems like the groundwork has been laid for Cami to step into a more prominent role in a potential Season 2, should Paramount+ renew the Taylor Sheridan-created drama. Moore, too, is riding the crest of a wave following her performance in the awards favourite The Substance, so a more prominent role for her would be a smart move.

Speaking to TVLine, series co-creator and executive producer Christian Wallace teased what the future could hold for Moore’s character. Wallace acknowledged that Moore’s character, while pivotal in moments of Season 1, didn’t fully unleash her potential.

“Cami is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and we haven’t exactly gotten to see her, like you mentioned, really exert that power and influence, because she’s been in a very different role in the first season."

With Monty now gone, Wallace suggested that Season 2 could explore Cami stepping into a position of significant power in the male-dominated oil industry. “If the story were to continue, it would be very interesting to see what Cami’s role would be in this world when she’s the person closer to the top and is making these decisions in a world that is still mostly populated by men,” he said, before adding, “Having Demi play that character, who is also at the peak of her powers? I think that would just be kind of incredible to watch.”

Demi Moore Could Head for the 'Landman' Boardrooms

Wallace also highlighted the real-world shift in the oil industry, where more women are beginning to occupy leadership roles, which could produce some explosive encounters in a prospective Season 2, given the male-dominated boardrooms there, plus, with Tommy having her back, she wouldn't be by herself either.

“There are more and more women in the oil field, including women who are now occupying C-suites in some of the biggest companies in that industry. Cami wouldn’t be entering that world alone. But it’s definitely more male-dominated, and so that would be just a very interesting role for her to play, moving forward.”

Landman streams on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series, including any renewal news as and when it happens.