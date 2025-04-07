With Season 2 of Landman currently filming in Texas, Billy Bob Thornton is giving fans a glimpse of what to expect—and it’s clear that Demi Moore’s character, Cami Miller, is about to become an even bigger force in the Paramount+ hit. Thornton spoke to Deadline over the weekend and broke down the next phase of Tommy Norris’ journey—and just how integral Moore will be to it.

At the start of Season 2, Tommy has taken over as president of M-Tex Oil, the company previously run by Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and now owned by Cami Miller (Moore). While the new role comes with a nice title, it brings no shortage of complications—especially when it means having to guide a new owner through an industry she’s unfamiliar with.

“Since she doesn’t really know the oil business that well, I’m there with her to show her how these people operate. You can know something intellectually but what are the street smarts behind it? I know how to deal with these people she’s going to have to deal with. I just tell her, ‘Look, some of these deals you can take but when it gets really weird and difficult, let me know because I know these guys.’”

And that’s just the start of Tommy’s problems.

Between cartel violence, messy family drama—including his dynamic with ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) and their kids—and now having to wear the suit in the boardroom, Tommy’s life is about as chaotic as ever.

“He goes from having a job that’s really difficult and a job that’s very dangerous to having two,” Thornton said. “Now I’m kind of executive and a landman and a family man in the midst of this tornado. It makes for some pretty interesting stuff I have to say.”

One thing that hasn’t changed? Tommy’s vibe. “I think the only difference in my wardrobe this year is every now and then I’ll throw a sportjacket over my jeans and crummy button up shirt,” Thornton added.

Why Is 'Landman' So Popular?

Landman was the number one streaming show in January, and Thornton credits that popularity to the series’ realism, grounded in the original Boomtown podcast by Christian Wallace. Wallace and his family have remained closely involved in production, helping the actors understand the lingo and stakes of the oil business.

“You can’t just learn lines and recite them because people are not stupid,” Thornton said. “They catch on pretty soon that you’re just doing it by rote. We were lucky to have them on set to say, ‘Hey, exactly what does this mean?’ So that way when I look into another actor’s eyes, I can say it with confidence because I know the meaning behind it.”

Landman Season 2 is in production now.