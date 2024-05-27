The Big Picture Taylor Sheridan's new series, Landman, has reportedly already been renewed for a second season.

Demi Moore is teasing exciting details about her role among the star-studded cast which includes Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm.

Set in West Texas, Landman explores the ambition and greed of oil rig investors, reshaping our climate, economy, and geopolitics.

The busiest man in Hollywood, Taylor Sheridan, appears to live in a world without sleep. The creator of Yellowstone has a new series out soon and, such is the faith in the man, it's already been renewed for a second season. One of its stars, Demi Moore, recently teased exciting details about her role in the upcoming Paramount+ series Landman and revealed that she expects to return to the set for a second season in early 2025. The star-studded cast also includes Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm as rival oil tycoons, with Hamm playing Moore’s on-screen husband.

“It’s a very interesting world in the boomtown of Fort Worth, Texas. It’s kind of this subculture that we haven’t seen before, which is what I think Taylor does so well,” Moore shared during a talk at the American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival last Sunday. Moore will portray the wife of an oil tycoon, a character that promises not only an enviable wardrobe but also a deep dive into the multifaceted issues surrounding oil and petroleum.

“The substance of it is really exploring the issues around oil, petroleum, on all sides…and then, of course, there’s – as Taylor does so well – there’s delicious drama within and family dynamics," she explained.

Reflecting on working with Hamm again, Moore said with a laugh:

“I thought we looked really good. He was lovely and I’ve known Billy Bob Thornton for a long time. I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year.”

What Is 'Landman' About?

Landman is set in West Texas and will follow a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the high-stakes world of oil rigs. Based on the Boomtown podcast, the series is described as "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics."

The story promises to explore the relentless ambition and greed of the investors who will stop at nothing to maximize their profits, with the ripple effects of this gold rush reaching into various aspects of daily life. Thornton is set to lead this unpredictable tale of ambition and greed, as the main characters become increasingly desperate to outdo each other in the pursuit of wealth.

