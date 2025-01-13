Billy Bob Thornton doesn't have time for bullsh*t in Landman, and that's a characteristic he seems to have brought in from his real life, as he spoke openly about his hopes for a second season of the Taylor Sheridan drama about the West Texas oil industry. The Oscar-winning actor was staying cautiously optimistic about getting the chance to tell more stories from the oil boom. While Season 1 wrapped last weekend, fans are already wondering if the Paramount+ series will get a second round and, according to Thornton, the timeline for Season 2 filming is tentatively set for February or March—if everything falls into place and the show gets the greenlight.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly back in August, prior to the show's premiere on Paramount+, Thornton shared what he knows about the show’s potential return. He was also clear about one thing, and that is that he'd love to return as Tommy Norris, who is truly the heartbeat of Landman. Plus, nobody does "fed up" like Thornton.

“I understand that if we're going to do that, Season 2, that it's going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there. I mean, we'll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall. You never know in this business.”

How Did 'Landman' Season 1 End?

The finale saw Thornton's Tommy Norris stepping into his late boss Monty’s (Jon Hamm) role as head of MTex Oil after Monty’s death from heart failure. Tommy hesitated to move forward with Monty’s risky oil deal, but Cami (Demi Moore) urged him to honour Monty’s legacy. And as if he didn't have enough sh*t going on, Tommy was kidnapped and tortured by cartel leader Jimenez, only to be saved by the mysterious big boss Gallino (Andy Garcia), who's surely going to be the antagonist of any Season 2. The episode ended with Tommy reflecting on his near-death experience, locking eyes with a coyote and plotting his next steps.

Meanwhile, Tommy's son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) has continued his plan to branch out on his own, collecting oil leases from individuals across West Texas, while Tommy’s daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) brought a bit of levity to the intense finale, as they took a group of senior citizens to a strip club and had a grand old time with them. This show really does have it all, doesn't it?

Landman is streaming now on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show's future.

Watch on Paramount+