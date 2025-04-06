Last month, we got the news we all wanted when Taylor Sheridan's Landman, the newest series to be added to his Dad TV slate at Paramount+, was renewed for Season 2. Then, earlier this week, Paramount announced that production had officially begun on the series, which broke Paramount+ streaming records in its first season. The show stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, Demi Moore as Cami Miller, Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Paulina Chávez as Ariana, Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone, Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg, and James Jordan as Dale Bradley, while Andy Garcia joins for Season 2.

Randolph, who plays Tommy and Angela's promiscuous, fun-loving wild child with a heart of gold, has been one of the show's breakouts, and the dynamic between her and Larter's Angela was one of the high points in Season 1. One particular highlight was the two of them deciding to liven up a local nursing home during spring break, down in West Texas, by taking the residents out on an excursion to a strip club.

Speaking to Collider's Carly Lane in the wake of the series finale to 1923 — another Sheridan series in which she stars — Randolph confirmed the announcement released by Paramount the other day that stated filming for Landman Season 2 is fully underway down in West Texas. Adding that she believed fans would be in for a real treat, with more Ainsley fun to come, Randolph told Collider:

"Well, we've started filming, actually, and this season it's going to be... I think people are going to love it as much as they did Season 1. I'm so excited. It's so good to be back."

What Can We Expect From 'Landman' Season 2?

The upcoming season, which will continue the story of Thornton’s Tommy Norris, will follow in the wake of the death of oil tycoon Monty Miller, who was played by Jon Hamm in the first season. Hamm's character died of a heart attack in the Season 1 finale, leaving the business to Tommy and his widow, Cami (Moore), to deal with. Meanwhile, Tommy deals with the new threat of Garcia's mysterious Galino, who appeared in the same episode, but will he be friend or foe? We bet on the latter.

For those ready to dive back into the gritty world of Landman, the full first season will be available on DVD and Blu-ray starting May 13, complete with never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. While an official premiere date for Season 2 has yet to be confirmed, production is already underway. Until then, fans can stream every episode of Season 1 now on Paramount+.